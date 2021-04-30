Building Management System Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2027

The Building Management System report endows with current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025 and hence proves to be a valuable source of information.

Building Management System Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Building Management System market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Building Management System market are Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, United Technologies, ABB, Azbil Corporation, Delta Controls, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED,

Global Building Management System Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings, is driving the market growth

Cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users, is helping the market to grow

Reduction in building maintenance and operation, is flourishing the market growth

Surging IOT in building automation system, drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled professionals, hinders the market growth

High initial and installation costs, hampers the market growth

Global Building Management System Market Segmentation:

By Software

Facility Management Lighting Control HVAC Control

Security Management Video Surveillance Access Control

Energy Management

Emergency Management

Infrastructure Management

By Service Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Residential

Commercial Office Buildings Retail and Public Buildings Educational Institutes Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Airports and Railways Others

Industrial

Component

Hardware

Software

