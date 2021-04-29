We Porto fans deserve better opinion

I don’t know the businessman Pedro Pinho. I admit that he is a good person and suffers from the mistakes of FC Porto, the club that I also cheer for when they win, I suffer when they lose and I revolt when a referee hurts us grossly, like happened in Moreira de Cónegos. However, when he attacked a photo reporter who was only filming club president Pinto da Costa at the exit of the Moreirense stadium, he overstepped all boundaries. He has committed a crime and faces the appropriate legal and sporting consequences without mitigation because he did nothing to deserve it (he denied even if he could attack) and because it is time for exemplary decisions in Portuguese football.