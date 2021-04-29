“We had warned you well,” say the people of Montalegre surroundings

“We already warned you.” The President of the Montalegre com Vida Association is therefore responding to the news that the Environment Minister João Matos Fernandes is advised that the Lusorecursos company cannot keep the license it intends to use to mine the lithium in Sepeda, in the municipality of Montalegre. “We never saw the company on site during a study. You have never measured anything here. How do you do such an environmental impact study? “, Asks Armando Pinto first.