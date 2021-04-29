Vacuum Pump Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2020 to 2030

Vacuum Pump Market – Report Scope

A recent study by Fact.MR on the vacuum pump market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of vacuum pumps.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the vacuum pump market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the vacuum pump market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of vacuum pumps during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the vacuum pump industry with detailed segmentation on the basis of pump type, mechanism, pressure, lubrication, flow, application, end-use vertical, and key regions.

By Pump Type Positive Displacement Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Rotary Screw Pumps Rotary Root Pumps

Dry Vacuum Pumps Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Dry Clan & Hook Pumps Others

Centrifugal Pumps

Momentum Transfer

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps

Regenerative By Mechanism Gas Transfer Vacuum Pumps Gas Displacement Vacuum Pumps Kinetic Vacuum Pumps

Gas Binding Vacuum Pumps By Pressure Rough Vacuum (from 10 3 mbar to 1 mbar)

Medium Vacuum (1 mbar to 10 – 3 mbar)

High Vacuum (10 -3 mbar to 10 – 7 mbar)

Ultra-high Vacuum (10 -7 mbar to 10 -12 mbar)

Extreme High Vacuum (less than 10 -12 mbar) By Lubrication Dry

Wet By Flow Up to 85 ACFM

Up to 150 ACFM

Up to 550 ACFM

Up to 1,500 ACFM

Up to 4,500 ACFM

Up to 8,500 ACFM

Up to 15,000 ACFM

Up to 17,000 ACFM Assembly Conveying

Dehydration/Drying

Engine Testing

Evaporation & Distillation

Filling

Holding/Chucking

Manufacturing

Material Handling

Thermoforming By End-use Vertical Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Electronics & Semiconductors

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Manufacturing

Mining & Construction

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Power Generation

Rubber and Composites

Others By Regions North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The vacuum pump market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (‘000 units) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “000 units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report.

Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global vacuum pump market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for vacuum pumps has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of vacuum pumps, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of vacuum pumps has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the vacuum pump market.

Prominent companies operating in this space include Atlas Copco, Ebara Corporation, Busch Vacuum Solutions, Edwards (Atlas Copco), Leybold GmBH (Atlas Copco), ULVAC, Becker Pumps Corporations, Gardner Denver Inc. (Ingersoll Rand), Gebr. Becker GmBH, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmBH, KNF Neuberger, Inc., Sihi Group B.V. (Flowserve), Tuthill Corporation, Vooner FloGard Corporation, and others.

