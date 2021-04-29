Two thirds of former gymnasts in the Netherlands have been fitness abused

Two thirds of former gymnasts in the Netherlands have been fitness abused

According to a study published Wednesday by the Royal Dutch Gymnastics Federation, two-thirds of former gymnasts in the Netherlands have suffered some form of abuse during their sports careers.

The behaviors highlighted by the study participants included humiliation, insults, negative criticism of colleagues, intimidation, extortion and, in some cases, physical violence, according to the 410-page report entitled “Asymmetrical Bars”.

“In conversations with former athletes it becomes clear that the awareness of being the victim of unacceptable treatment only arises when they give up the sport,” says the study cited by the Spanish news agency EFE.

“Very young athletes spend long hours of intense training with the coach,” which creates a power relationship between them that becomes “a risk factor,” the study said.

Around 7% of respondents said they had suffered sexual intimidation such as touching, inappropriate comments or harassment from social networks. However, none of the respondents said they had been forced to have sex.

The Royal Dutch Gymnastics Federation announced that it would adopt the recommendations contained in the report, such as the presence of supervisors during training or including educational issues in the training of coaches.

The study comes out after some former Dutch gymnasts like Joy Goedkoop, Loes Linders and Stephanie Tijmes announced they had been molested by coach Vincent Wevers.

The revelations were made last summer and three weeks ago Wevers was removed from the national team and will not be participating in the Olympics.