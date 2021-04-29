Travel Retail Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | DFS Group Ltd.; KING POWER International; DubaiDutyFree.com

The Travel Retail Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

Global travel retail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 146.53 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing availability of these retail shops in the different applications such as hotels, greater exposure in airports and waterways.

Travel retail also known as duty free is a sales process consisting of commercialization of goods pertaining to the different product categories. This sales channel consists of goods that have not had the taxation, excise applied on their sale price and for sales to customers that are travellers. The taxation depends on product variation and also on the variety of regions that it is being sold in. The goods available are also limited to a certain quantity per individual.

Increasing levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in greater population base travelling cross-country and engaged in availing these particular services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Surge in adoption of travel & tourism services is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant rush in the levels of urbanization of the world is expected to augment growth in the market

Better facilitation for travelling which is a result of digitalization in airports inducing a rise in the population travelling across different regions is also expected to foster growth of the market

Concerns regarding the presence of regulations for sales of particular goods only in the airport sales channel is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large costs associated with the operations of these retail shops reducing the profit margins/ratio of sales; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Currency fluctuations, growing corruption and grey market also hampers the market growth

By Product Type (Perfume & Cosmetics; Wine & Spirits; Electronics; Fashion & Accessories; Luxury Goods; Food, Confectionaries & Catering; Tobacco; Others);

Sales Channel (Airport; Cruise Liner; Railway Station; Border, Downtown & Hotel Shops; Others)

The TRAVEL RETAIL report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In December 2018, Lotte Duty Free announced that they had completed the acquisition of JR/Group’s duty free business for the Oceania region, specifically for the Australia & New Zealand region. The acquisition is a complement to their strategy of establishing themselves as the leader in travel retail for the region in the coming years. The acquisition includes four stores in the Australia region and one store in New Zealand.

In November 2018, Lagardère Travel Retail announced that they had completed the acquisition of Hojeij Branded Foods. This acquisition will reportedly expand their capabilities associated with travel retail for the North American region, specifically for the travel foodservice operations. The acquisition was valued at approximately USD 330 million in cash.

