Thursday on TV: “O Touro Enraivecido” and “Scavengers” in the midst of arches to dance | watch TV

MOVIE THEATER

Day after tomorrow

AXN, 3:04 p.m.

Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) is a paleoclimatologist who realizes that global warming is going to cause disaster. He tries to warn the authorities, but it’s too late. Tornadoes devastate Los Angeles, it is snowing in New Delhi, ice floes are advancing in Antarctica … A new ice age begins. One of the first cities affected is New York, where Hall’s son (Jake Gyllenhaal) is. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film won a BAFTA for special effects.

rubbish

Hollywood, 1:50 p.m.

Raphael, Gardo and Rato are “garbage collectors” in a garbage can in Rio de Janeiro. One day they find a wallet. Noticing the authorities’ excessive interest in the item, they embark on an escape trip to see the police and look for the secrets the wallet appears to be keeping. Based on the work of English writer Andy Mulligan, an action thriller directed by Stephen Daldry, based on an argument by Richard Curtis. The interpretations are responsible for Rickson Tevez, Luís Eduardo, Gabriel Weinstein, Martin Sheen, Rooney Mara, Wagner Moura and Selton Mello, among others.

The angry bull

TVCine Edition, 7.50pm

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Paul Schrader, it continues to top almost all lists of the best films of the 1980s. It won two Academy Awards: Best Editing and Best Actor, as interpreted by Robert De Niro in the portrayal of a boxer rising up in your career as fast as your life is degraded.

The skin of a deceiver

Fox Movies, 10:58 p.m.

The action film directed by Don Siegel is a police officer in which Clint Eastwood plays the role of Walt Coogan, an Arizona sheriff who travels to New York to bring the criminal James Ringerman (Don Stroud) back to the West. Coogan loses the prisoner and the case is turned over to Detective McElroy (Lee J. Cobb) who enforces the new rules. Meanwhile, Coogan meets Julie Roth (Susan Clark), an agent in charge of probation officers who she develops a love interest in.

DOCUMENTARY

The time of the workers

RTP2, 8:32 p.m.

Debut. In four episodes a historical perspective of the movements of the working class is developed, in which the effects of their struggles, revolutions and conquests in societies are measured. Although it crosses several regions, it is mainly focused on Europe in a period stretching from industrialization in 18th century England to the present day.

Looking for John Walsh

ID – Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Second season of the true crime documentary series by John Walsh (America’s Most Wanted). Backed by extensive experience in activism and research that began after a personal tragedy, Walsh works with the authorities to focus on violent cases and urge the common people to provide clues that can help.

arc

RTP2, 22h56

Debut. How do you get back on stage and dance in the “new normal”? The question leads the documentary by Paul E. Visser, who filmed the Companhia Nacional de Bailado on their return to the shows. Francisco Sebastião, Anyah Siddall, Isadora Valero and João Costa are the dancers who are interviewed and accompanied by their camera walls of the theater where these visions are transformed into movement ”. Bow makes his debut on the public channel tonight after an afternoon premiere at the Teatro Camões in Lisbon, where the company is celebrating World Dance Day with various publicly available activities.

SPORTS

Soccer: Europa League

SIC Notícias, 8 p.m.

Direct. Manchester United and Roma face each other in the Europa League semi-finals. The first leg will be played in Old Trafford, the home of the English club, and whistled by the Spaniard Carlos del Cerro Grande. At the same time, Villarreal Arsenal will be welcomed at home in a game broadcast live on Sport TV 3.