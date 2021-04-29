The Odemira Chamber met in an emergency to discuss the plumbing fence Covid-19

Odemira Mayor José Alberto Guerreiro was pleased with his claim in early April when he proposed a sanitary fence in the most troubled communities in Odemira to contain the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks spreading in the Beja district.

At the press conference held after the Council of Ministers was held, António Costa backed the concerns raised by the Mayor by confirming the high incidence rate of Covid-19 cases, especially among immigrants who work in intensive agriculture.

The results of the public health surveys carried out in this municipality showed that the municipalities of São Teotónio and Longueira / Almograve are the most problematic with outbreaks of infection, “which are clearly related to the migrant population working in the agricultural sector,” the Prime Minister stressed. According to António Costa, São Teotónio currently has a 14-day incidence of 1910 cases per 100,000 population and Longeira / Almograve of 510 cases per 100,000 population. In both cases, the government put a sanitary fence in place.

It is the seasonal agricultural workers who make up most of the cases in Odemira. “We intend to request a number of facilities that have been identified and that are likely to provide immediate prophylactic isolation of people who are found to be positive,” stressed António Costa.

The government official described deplorable housing conditions for migrant populations who were forced to live in “unacceptable unhealthy housing situations with overcrowding”.

The Prime Minister also announced that the government intends to “reduce this overcrowding as it poses an enormous public health risk along with a serious violation of human rights”.

Whoever benefits from the “work of these people” has to register “who works there every day in order to facilitate the tracking of contacts,” said the Prime Minister. And companies that do not test their employees on a daily basis are held responsible for what can result from it.

In short, the plumbing fence will impose two types of measures. Accountability of companies that have migrant workers in their service and must identify and test them on a daily basis, as well as companies that perform functions in service companies and support farms. In the event of a positive test, isolation must be carried out to break the chains of transmission.

On the other hand, António Costa confirmed: “We have taken steps to require a range of facilities to ensure the effective isolation of those in custody” or from those at risk or in overcrowded and unhealthy homes. Prime Minister acknowledges that this is a fundamental problem that needs to be resolved in the short and medium term.

It is worth remembering, however, that the government has set criteria for housing immigrants in containers, an option that has earned heavy criticism from environmental and social organizations.

There is still the immigrant unemployed population, concentrated in the Odemira municipality, with no housing or food support. No advance was made on what measures would be taken to monitor and test the unemployed migrant population.

The PUBLIC asked the Mayor of Odemira for an opinion on the government’s decision to remove the sanitary fence for the parishes of S. Teotónio and Almograve. However, the mayor will not make any clarifications until tomorrow morning at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the city executive held an emergency meeting tonight to discuss the government’s decision.

The rest of the parishes in the parish, like most of the country, are entering the final phase of deflation.