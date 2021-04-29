The domestic violence case ends with the death of a woman after several archived domestic violence investigations

In a domestic violence case that ended with the woman’s death by her husband, multiple inquiries were filed because no evidence other than statements and uncritical risk assessments was gathered.

According to the Domestic Violence Retrospective Analysis Team (EARHVD), which analyzed the case, taking into account the criminal investigation, risk assessment, and health sector action, “It was impossible to miss the clear perception that the couple’s relationship dynamics as well as the possible Increases in the severity of events that supported the domestic violence context were of great concern. “

The case concerns the death of a 66-year-old woman who was murdered by her 69-year-old husband and who was married for 46 years. of the murderer (…), with his death in January 2018 ”.

With regard to criminal investigations, EARHVD noted that “in investigations that investigated facts characterized as domestic violence (…) the criminal investigation authorities acted without being proactive.” “On the other hand, indicators of concern that were captured in risk assessments, because of their importance and seriousness, have increased the need to develop investigative activities,” the report said.

He added that such an investigation into domestic violence “cannot be limited to the victim’s testimony or is entirely dependent on the victim’s initiative to conduct the evidence”.

The team’s criticism arises from the fact that between June 2016 and December 2017, four investigations were conducted prior to the murder, the reported facts of which indicated the practice of a domestic violence crime, but which were filed in the absence of evidence, a since the attacker, Victim and witness, daughter of the couple, refused to testify.

EARHVD also criticizes the actions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP), pointing out that it is their responsibility, as well as that of the criminal police, to “initiate an investigation regardless of the cooperation that the victim can provide”. .

“In the case under investigation, if the MEP failed to do so in the course of the investigation, when issuing an ordering decision, the intervention of services and agencies that could provide support and follow-up should be initiated in order to avoid a prolongation and worsening of the conflict.” , he says.

He added that in these cases it was also up to the MP not only to investigate the victim, but also to protect and “ensure the neutralization of other possible violent behavior of the attacker”.

With regard to the risk assessment, the team found that “for all inquiries” the GNR only performed the risk assessment based on the statements of the person who reported the case, and the analysis team found “points of confusion”.

The team found inconsistencies in the risk assessments, as well as risk factors that were not highlighted in spite of what was explicitly stated in the complaint, the lack of an investigative measure consistent with key events and surveillance measures of “very general nature”. “The result was a bad rating that jeopardizes your own credibility and calls into question the training of the professionals who carried it out,” criticizes EARHVD.

The analysis of the performance of the health sector finally shows that the possible existence of a conflict atmosphere in this marital relationship was not questioned, although “Health professionals are in a privileged position to be able to recognize them early and thus trigger the necessary means of intervention.

Both the victim and the attacker received health care assistance and she suffered several traumatic injuries. He tracked “Anxiety Problems, Depressive Disorders, and Other Mental Disorders” diagnosed with delusional disorder and depressive disorder that focused on the issue of jealousy towards women.

Finally, EARHVD strongly recommends that the government evaluate the use of the model to assess and manage the domestic violence victim’s risk level.