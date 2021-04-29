Stability program discussed in AR today: Opposition criticizes shortcomings and decisions | government

The 2021-25 Stability Program will be presented by the government and discussed in Parliament this Thursday, with the opposition criticizing the shortcomings of the document and presenting PSD, PCP and CDS-PP projects with alternative views and proposals.

The official’s official source told the Lusa Agency that he will be Minister of State and Finance, João Leão, who will be present at the Assembly of the Republic to debate the Stability Program (PE).

PSD, PCP and CDS-PP have submitted draft resolutions related to the program. In no case is it suggested to reject the document. However, alternative and additional measures are recommended that criticize the decisions of the socialist government.

The communists would like Parliament to reject “options based on the proposal to the European Union and the euro, and the resulting conditioning instruments of the country” using terms that are very identical to the resolution tabled in previous years, there the program “a practice to stick to the schedule and please Brussels”.

In its initiative, the PSD points out “serious loopholes” in the document and recommends that the government supplement it with social and investment measures. Socialists see the EP as “entirely dependent on the European Plan for Reconstruction and Resilience” (PRR), the arrival of which says it is at “the pace that the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union can enable to proceed.” ” Process ratification of the decision on the new own resources of the Community budget ”.

The CDS-PP also proposed an initiative, a 15-page document highlighting weaknesses for both EP and PRR and proposing a “strategic vision for the people and business centered country” to “Economy and restore employment and respond to the social emergency ”. Among other things, the centrists want the government to “reduce the tax burden by reducing taxation on individuals and companies”, and even if the Banco Português de Fomento presents its strategy and plan of action for the year 2021, including “an increase in the expected capital resources of the companies to be supported ”.

In defense of the EP, the ruling party PS is isolated, defending MEP João Paulo Correia that the document “guarantees the country’s return to the path of economic growth and job creation and ensures the ability to respond to the EP’s social impact Pandemic. “It is predicted that real growth accumulated in the first two years will cause GDP to exceed pre-pandemic levels,” he says.

Other parties criticize the strategic document of the government led by António Costa, although they have not taken any initiatives. This is the case with BE, which, according to an official party source, believes that the EP “is characterized by two decisions”: the first is a “strategy to contain investments” after seven billion euros were left to execute Supplementary budget planned. “On the other hand, it is sticking to its intention to continue to transfer public funds to Novo Banco and to overcapitalize a bank that even meets the capital ratios required by the ECB even without injection. “Criticize the blockers.

Chairman PAN MP Inês Sousa Real highlighted four levels of concern, both about the EP and the grand options of the plan, the first of which is at the heart of the country’s budgetary and economic strategy for the years to come alone ” in the European bazooka, “which shows a worrying logic of navigation in sight and little ambition”. The risks associated with public intervention, the lack of environmental ambition and the lack of progress on animal welfare and welfare are other concerns of PAN.

The ENP believes, among other things, that “this program lacks the definition of the level of public investment that can guarantee the desired economic growth and that public services are not assessed in order to give citizens the necessary answer”.

The liberal initiative is also very critical of the document and sees the EP as “an admission of the state of dependency that decades of statistical policy have condemned Portugal”. “The government no longer disguises the fact that all that needs to be discussed about the future of development in Portugal is the Restoration and Resilience Plan (PRR), better known as the European bazooka. In other words, without Europe’s money, Portugal would not exist, ”he condemns.

PE 2021/2025, approved by the government on April 15, predicts that gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 4% this year, down from 5.4% previously forecast and 4.9% in 2022.