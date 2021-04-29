Sporting is in the futsal semi-finals of the Champions League Futsal

Sporting is in the futsal semi-finals of the Champions League Futsal

Sporting qualified for the futsal semi-finals of the Champions League, met the Spaniards at Inter Movistar and beat the Russians 3-2 at KPRF Moscow in Zadar, Croatia.

In the fourth game of the “last 8”, the result of which did not change in the second half, Cavinato, who “scored twice,” and Rocha scored the goals for Nuno Dias’ men, all with Merlim’s intervention, while Niyazov and Asadov scored for them Team from Russia.

The team “leonina”, European champion in 2018-19 and finalist in 2010-11, 2016-17 and 2017-18, will try to reach the final for the fifth time on Saturday, with Inter Movistar, record holder of, must be defeated title (five).

In the other semi-final, FC Barcelona (2-0 against Dobovec) plays against Kairat Almaty, Benfica’s “hangman” (6-2 after extra time).