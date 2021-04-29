Signs of Recovery: A Transatlantic Perspective on Biden’s First 100 Days | opinion

In his first 100 days, Joe Biden went through a microcosm of a full presidency. After about a week of initial euphoria, there was a fall when reality showed that it was actually not working miracles. The decline after taking office was also noticeable in external relations. As predicted by many respondents to a Europe-wide survey earlier this year, it quickly became clear that national priorities would prevent the United States from regaining its role in shaping the international system.

However, several measures are now consolidating Joe Biden’s status, e.g. For example, making vaccines available to everyone over 16, unveiling a major infrastructure investment package last month, and additional investments in childcare, education and health. There are also signs of a recovery in Biden’s international commitments. A clear example of this is the Climate Change Agenda, which has developed a support base for addressing global challenges that will affect the lives of the American people as part of its “Middle Class Foreign Policy”. Last week, Biden invited 40 world leaders to a virtual Earth Day climate summit. Early on, he dropped his promise to cut US greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, showing that his promise to re-enter the Paris Agreement was not just empty rhetoric.

Back on this side of the Atlantic, besides the fact that the US is back in the climate case, hope also arises from the fact that Europeans have internalized that it is not enough to simply follow Washington on long-term challenges when new US -Presidents come and come go – Europeans need to build their own sovereignty.

A summit is planned for the end of May where the climate will be one of the main issues, which is absolutely necessary. The report ‘Europe’s Green Moment: How to Meet the Climate Challenge’, published last week following a poll of policy makers in the 27 EU Member States, showed that many countries have major concerns about how to deal with the geopolitical dimension of Europe’s ecological pact, the Green Deal. There is particular interest in plans to develop a Mechanism for Adjusting Carbon Emissions at Borders (CBAM), for which a proposal from the European Commission is expected before the summer.

The skepticism of domestic lobbies about this measure has led some member states to speak out against it at the European Council. It is mainly the smallest economies in the EU that are concerned about third country retaliation against CBAM because of their heavy reliance on exports. They argue that this would be understood as protectionism and contradict the EU’s ambitions to become a global champion in free trade.

There are fears in EU institutions and member states that policymakers will not have the collective courage to impose CBAM on the US for fear of angering this newly engaged partner of theirs against India, as Europe depends on the relationship with the country Manufacture of vaccines or to other developing countries if these are pushed out of the European markets. As a result, they believe that CBAM will have too little global coverage to take effect. However, without action to convince other stakeholders to move away from carbon, the Green Deal will have limited impact as the EU is responsible for less than 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

It is a dilemma for European leaders: without an effective foreign policy strategy to address the geopolitical consequences of the Green Deal, they will limit the bloc’s contribution to global goals. In addition, concerns about the transition to a low-carbon economy, which would ultimately affect the competitiveness of European companies, could weaken political will to implement the package. This, in turn, will disappoint European citizens, who have made it clear in successive elections that they expect their leaders to be prepared for the climate crisis. Ultimately, European leaders have no choice but to find the political resolve to implement the Green Deal, and to do so they must show that it is backed by a solid foreign policy strategy.

As Joe Biden approaches the 100-day presidency, European leaders will have to reflect on his performance in the first 100 days of the new transatlantic relationship. Did you use the USA’s return to global engagement and at the same time show that your goal by shaping the post-Covid-19 world is a common leadership and not just to pursue the USA? The next European climate summit will be crucial to find out.

Susi Dennison is Principal Investigator and Director of the European Power Program at the European Council for External Relations (ECFR).

Translation by Nelson Filipe