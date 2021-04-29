PS increased to five years imprisonment for deliberately concealing enrichment

This Thursday, the PS proposed increasing the prison to five years for the crime of deliberately concealing wealth by high public officials, and also expanded declarative obligations to increase inheritance or income.

This bill was presented at a press conference at the Assembly of the Republic by the chairman of the PS Parliament, Ana Catarina Mendes, and the socialist MPs Jorge Lacão and Constança Urbano de Sousa.

“Our project aims to improve or condense what has already been required by law since 2019 and also to improve the systematization. An improvement in the systematisation, for example, by converting everything that is currently being merged into an autonomous article, but returning to what is already in force, ”said the vice-president of the socialist bank Constança Urbano de Sousa.

In general, the socialist diploma extends “the declarative obligations in the sense that the statement of the facts which led to the increase in wealth or income and the decrease in the relevant liabilities” is included by the holder of a high public office.

The PS extends the crime of deliberately concealing enrichment “to the deliberate omission of the duty to explain the fact that has led to an increase in the inheritance”.

“In view of the greater severity of this behavior, the penalty framework will be tightened for one to five years instead of the current three years,” says the diploma presented by the socialist bank.

For the PS, this is the solution to “overcome the indisputable unconstitutionality of previous legislative attempts to criminalize illegal enrichment, which have already made two unanimous pronouncements for the unconstitutionality of the respective decrees by judgments 179/2012 and 377/2015 of the Constitutional Court” . Law No. 52/2019 ”.

For this reason, the PS decided to introduce “an ambitious regime of sanctions for non-compliance with declaratory obligations, including criminalizing their willful non-compliance and the concealment of assets or income”.

“Taking into account the contribution of the Portuguese Association of Judges’ Associations in the context of the public discussion on the national anti-corruption strategy, this draft law aims to improve this legal system in order to make it more effective,” emphasizes the reasoning behind this draft law.

Constança Urbano de Sousa emphasized that currently all holders of high public positions are already obliged to declare whenever there are relevant patrimonial changes, ie 50 times the value of the national minimum wage.

“In addition to this pre-existing obligation, there is the note that this increase in wealth or income has led to this increase. After the crime of concealing assets, which already exists today, there is also a change in the absence or omission of declaring that this increase in assets or income is justified, ”he explained.

At the press conference, the former Minister of Internal Affairs stated that the PS diploma takes into account, albeit not entirely, the proposal of the Portuguese Association of Judges’ Associations to expand declaratory obligations.

Regarding the lack of a specific criminalization of misappropriating benefits or cases where a future benefit was promised, Constança Urbano de Sousa argued that these circumstances “already constitute a corruption crime”.

At this point, Jorge Lacão, a former socialist minister, stressed that when attempting to legislate, efforts should be made to legislate with technical corrections. “

“There is no provision for a new legal type of crime in terms of obtaining an advantage beyond what is allowed by law, as in that case we would be doubling the criminalization of the same fact. There is already a crime in the penal code of improperly receiving a benefit, ”he said.

“If the advantage is greater than what is stipulated in the law as a permissible limit, it is within the scope of the possibility of having committed an offense that is already provided for in the criminal code,” said the President of the Parliament Transparency Committee.