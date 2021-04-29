Prosecutors are asking Rui Moreira to go to court on the Selminho case for justice

Prosecutors are asking Rui Moreira to go to court on the Selminho case for justice

The Public Ministry this Thursday urged the Mayor of Porto to go to court on the Selminho case, reiterating that the Mayor had acted on his behalf and on behalf of the family to the detriment of the municipality in the Arrábida land business.

“The only part that won with it was Selminho. The chamber [do Porto] won nothing. The doctor. Rui Moreira acted on his behalf and on behalf of his family’s company and did so against the law, ”said lawyer Nuno Serdoura at the beginning of the educational debate.

Rui Moreira’s defense requested the opening of an investigation, an optional phase in which a criminal investigative judge (JIC) should decide whether and how the proceeding should proceed.

Last December, the Public Ministry (MP) accused the independent mayor of wrongdoing in an overt competition involving a crime of abuse of power in which the mandate was lost because he had allegedly already favored his real estate and family (Selminho) during his tenure (Took office on October 23, 2013) to the detriment of self-sufficiency.

This was in a legal dispute that for several years brought the municipality against the real estate company that intended to build on a plot of land on the Arrábida embankment.

At the beginning of the doctrinal debate, the public prosecutor questioned the thesis that the “incompetent lawyer” Pedro Neves de Sousa, who was self-sufficient at the time, had decided everything himself, in relation to the agreement with Selminho, which could be harmful to he was the county.

“If we look at Dr. Look at Rui Moreira, the agreement has neither father nor mother. There is a client and a client. Lawyer Pedro Neves de Sousa, again labeled incompetent, didn’t even have a disciplinary procedure to belatedly present the contest. Did he act alone? “, Asked Nuno Serdoura, repeating that the thesis that the community lawyer acted alone is not valid.

The judge stressed that the agreement signed in 2014 with the real estate agent of the family of the Mayor of Porto favored the Porto municipality with “zero”, and also argued that Selminho could have applied for repairs to damage caused by withdrawing years before the capacity building of the property in Arrábida did not take place until after Rui Moreira had taken over the leadership of Câmara do Porto.

Nuno Serdoura also argues that there is no evidence either before or after the Independent takes over the helm of the second largest chamber in the country, which makes it possible to change the understanding that it was not possible to build in those countries.

The judge also advocated that the computer metadata of the agreement made between the Porto Chamber shows that the agreement between the parties was concluded before Rui Moreira declared himself unable to attend and the Vice-President of Guilhermina Rego signed the power of attorney for the legal replacement.

In addition, the mayor points out the prosecutor who, according to the previous director of the legal department for legal disputes, Miguel Queirós, asked days after Moreira took office about the physical processes of all the controversial acts, between which Selminho therefore “wants” Independent time to be replaced in the process.

Nuno Serdoura reiterates that it was not necessary to be an expert in administrative law to realize that “the most basic common sense” would immediately lead to the question of the obstacle due to a conflict of interest and the defense thesis that claims to dismantle Azeredo Lopes , at that time chief of staff, assured Rui Moreira that it would not be a problem to give lawyer Pedro Neves de Sousa the forensic power of attorney to represent the self-sufficiency.

The judge also believes that Vice-President Guilhermina Rego “was faced with an accomplished deed,” referring to the agreement with Selminho.

On the other hand, the Public Prosecutor went on to ask why, if there was nothing to hide, there are no minutes or documents or emails of the meetings held since 2016 between the Chamber of Porto and Selminho and why there are no “terms and conditions of the transaction according to the terms of the agreement ”.