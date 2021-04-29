Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Industry 2020-Covid-19 Impact on Market Global Industry Size, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2027

Latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Research with more than 220 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market research“, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants business research report has market data and information which can answer several marketing problems in different functional areas of marketing such as consumer behaviour, product, sales, distribution channel, pricing, ad and physical distribution. The report provides data on patterns and improvements, and target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. This report comprises a chapter on the global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market predicted until 2027.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants. The Key Players Observed In The Study Are–EnvisionTEC; Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.; EOS; 3D Systems, Inc.; Stratasys Ltd.; FabRx Ltd; Arcam; Formlabs; SLM Solutions; Organovo Holdings Inc.; Oxford Performance Materials; Materialise; Xilloc Medical B.V.; Renishaw plc; OSSEUS; Present. Onshape Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Optomec, Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Stryker and AUTODESK, INC.

Personalized 3D printed orthopedic implants are medical devices/implants which are manufactured with the help of 3D printers, this method is also known as additive manufacturing. The implants are manufactured through the help of scans provided by MRI and CT machines. These scans conducted on the patients provide precise accurate measurements helping the implants to be fitted in the patient with greater efficiency and effectiveness in the surgical procedure.

In September 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. announced through their subsidiary that they had acquired Emerging Implant Technologies (EIT). This acquisition will further expand the DePuy Synthes interbody implant product offerings and provide areas for innovations and growth strategy.

In August 2019, OSSEUS announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their 3D printed lumbar interbody fusion devices, branded as “Aries”. The implant is few available that are highly advanced and effective for spinal disorders such as “lateral (LLIF)”, “anterior (ALIF)”, “straight” and “curved transforaminal (TLIF)” along with its applications in “oblique (OLIF) procedures” using the Kambin’s Triangle method. The implant is constructed from porous titanium material which is optimized using OSSEUS’ “PL3XUS” 3D printing technology.

By Material

Plastics Biomaterial Inks Metals & Alloys



By Technology

Stereolithography (SLA) – Liquid Based 3D Printing Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) – Powder Based 3D Printing Digital Light Processing (DLP) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) – Plastic Filament Extrusion Based Technology Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) PolyJet/InkJet 3D Printing



By End-User

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Organizations Academic Institutions



Table of Content: Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Markets

Introduction Market Segmentations Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market, By Technology Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market, By Process Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market, BY Material Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market, Material Type Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market, BY Products Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market, BY End-Users Global Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants Market, COMPANY LANDSCAPE Company Profiles

Continued……..

