Pea Milk Market in Asia Pacific Region is Estimated to be Valued at US$ 10 Million by 2030 Pea Milk Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Pea Milk Market in Asia Pacific Region is Estimated to be Valued at US$ 10 Million by 2030

The global pea milk market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 138 million by the end of 2030. The spread of COVID-19 is bringing about declining supply of pea milk from one country to another country due to global lockdowns, which eventually diminishes the consumption of pea milk among end consumers. Likewise, declining requests from consumers attributable to the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and eateries, combined with decrease in production capacity, are factors adversely affecting the growth of the pea milk market. However, the market will experience a comeback once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, as the resuming of F&B establishments universally will enhance the development of the global pea milk market.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5346

Key Takeaways from Pea Milk Market Study

North America is dominating the global pea milk market with a share of around 60%. Primary reason being, easy availability of the product due to high number of brick and mortar stores.

The pea milk market in Asia Pacific is likely to register an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 10 million from 2020 to 2030, due to increasing demand for plant-based dairy alternatives in the region.

Pea milk offered in packaging sizes of 48 oz are expected to show strongest growth, owing to its cost efficiency, applicability, and availability.

Rising inclination towards plant-based products among fitness enthusiasts can be one of the factors that will increase demand for health drinks based on pea milk.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5346

“The COVID-19 pandemic is stunting the growth of the pea milk market. However, as the situation improves gradually, demand will resume back to normal across the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launches to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players in the pea milk market are Ripple Foods, Sproud, Bolthouse Farms, Devon Gardens, Snappea, Freedom foods, Mighty pea, Qwrkee, DrinkStar GmbH, and Vly Foods, among others. Some of the key developments in the market include:

In 2017, Ripple Foods introduced Vegan Half and Half milkshake to contribute to the nutritional product line of protein powders and shakes. In the same year, it introduced Greek yogurt across its traditional stores in the United States.

In August 2020, Bolthouse Farms launched a plant-based Keto protein drink with pea protein as the key ingredient in three flavors, i.e. mocha truffle latte, cinnamon horchata, and hazelnut fudge.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5346

In recent years, Vly Foods introduced new offerings of pea milk in its regional markets by formulating compositions of selenium and iodine in its brand of pea milk.

Find More Valuable Insights on Pea Milk Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pea milk market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5346/S

The study divulges essential insights on the pea milk market on the basis of flavor (original flavor, chocolate flavor, vanilla flavor, and barista flavor), sweetness (sweetened and unsweetened), pack size (8 oz, 25-32 oz, and 48 oz), packaging material (tetra packs and PET bottles), end user (individual consumers, HoReCa, gyms, and cafes), and sales channel (online retail and brick and mortar stores), across major regions.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5346

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates