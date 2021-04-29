Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market to Witness CAGR of 7.2% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2025 Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2025

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market to Witness CAGR of 7.2% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2025

It is anticipated that glaucoma cases will surpass 100 million by 2040, while macular degeneration shall reach nearly 200 million by 2020-end. These increasing cases are poised to heighten prospects for ocular drug delivery market in the forecast period (2020-2025).

Immense research and development is occurring in the ocular drug delivery market. Shortages in bioavailability of such drugs is a key growth driver. Studies have shown that micellar formulations and derivative active pharmaceutical ingredients have immense scope for development. Based on these trends, the global ocular drug delivery technology market is poised to register positive growth. The market is anticipated to expand 1.4x by 2025-end.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4802

Key Takeaways of Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Study:

By technology, topical drug delivery is set to dominate the market, capturing nearly half of the market share. Affordability and introduction of emulsion and suspension forms are attributed as key growth drivers. The topical drugs segment is close behind, expanding 1.4x. Long-term effectiveness and precise drug delivery are important growth drivers.

By formulation type, solutions are anticipated to capture the majority share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global ocular drug delivery technology market. High production volume, high-patient compliance and cost effectiveness are important growth levers.

By disease type, macular degeneration is set to dominate the global ocular drug delivery technology market. This is followed by diabetic retinopathy. Each segment is poised to account for more than one-fifth of the market share. Rising prevalence of the diseases is the main driver behind the growth of these segments.

By end-user, hospitals are poised to account for a major chunk of the market. This is attributed to availability of trained and qualified personnel and well-equipped healthcare facilities. Moreover, technology integration in hospital systems is also set to brighten growth of the segment.

By region, North America shall retain market dominance, attributed to presence of key manufacturers and rising visual impairment cases. A market share of more than half is anticipated for the North American Market. Trailing behind is the Asia-Pacific, anticipated to generate substantial growth opportunities. Advancement of research grants, increasing prevalence of cataract and uveitis and presence of key players shall augment growth. The Asia-Pacific region is set to expand a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4802

COVID-19 Market Insights:

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to lead to significant shortfalls in the global ocular drug delivery technology market. Nationwide lockdowns and social distancing measures have led to curbs in production cycles. This has led to disruptions in supply chains of important market players.

However, companies are doing their best to ensure that supply of critical drug formulations remain unhindered. For instance, Santen Pharmaceuticals has kept its manufacturing operations functional, albeit with enhanced sterilization measures. Social distancing at the facility is strictly observed, as are routine body temperature checks and basic hygiene practices.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4802

“The global ocular drug delivery technology market is set to burgeon positively. Exhaustive research in development of new drug formulations by leading manufacturers is anticipated to drive the growth forward,” infers a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Manufactures Concentrate on Wholesale Shift to New Formulations:

The global ocular drug delivery market is consolidated, consisting of a limited number of market players. They are: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Allergan plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Bausch Health Company), Inc., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Developing new drug formulae drives market growth of leading players.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4802/S

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Bausch & Lomb, Inc.) is a leader in the ocular drug delivery market. It specializes in a number of ophthalmic drugs for a number of conditions. These include glaucoma, conjunctivitis, uveitis and cataracts. Its brands are Bepreve, Istalol, Besivance, Alrex and Zylet. In 2017, the company announced the introduction of Biotrue ONEday, daily disposable contact lenses for Astigmatism. Another market leader, Santen pharmaceuticals, specializes in corneal and retinal diseases such as Dry Eyes, Uveitis, AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy, and Glaucoma. Its products include Tafluprost, Ciclosporin, Sepetaprost and Carotuximab.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4802

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates