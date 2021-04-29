Oat Milk Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Oatly, Califia Farms, Danone, HP HOOD LLC, PepsiCo

The attention on the overwhelming players PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., Oatly, Califia Farms, Danone, HP HOOD LLC, PepsiCo, HAPPY PLANET FOODS., Drinks Brokers Ltd, Alpro, The Quaker Oats Company,, Pureharvest, Oy Karl Fazer Ab, RISO SCOTTI S.p.A., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Rude Health, Thrive Market, among other domestic and global players

Oat milk market is expected to grow at a rate of 15.8% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption of oat milk for lactose intolerance population is the factor for the soy milk market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Oat milk is a plant based product made from whole oat grain, as oat contain high amount of functional protein, fatty acids and dietary fiber which are essential to maintain good health. Oat milk is used as a substitute of dairy milk for vegan or lactose intolerant people as it gives taste and consistency similar to dairy milk along with it is a good source of low fat and cholesterol free milk.

Increasing demand for lactose free product as it is easily to digest, rising health awareness associated with the usage of oat milk, surging adoption of oat milk across the globe, prevalence of more fiber in oat milk as compared to dairy milk are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the oat milk market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of less number of manufacturers will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of oat milk market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Easy availability of substitutes such as almond milk, coconut milk and others, less awareness regarding the benefits in developing economies will acts as a market restraint for the growth of the oat milk market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Oat Milk Market Share Analysis

Oat milk market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

By Source (Organic, Conventional),

Type (Flavoured, Unflavoured, Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Application (Food , Beverages),

Packaging (Carton, Bottle, Others)

The countries covered in the oat milk market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

North America dominates the oat milk market due to the increasing number of product launches and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with the usage of oat milk.

