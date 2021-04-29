North America Urinalysis Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2021 to 2027

The report titled North America Urinalysis Market has recently added by Data Bridge Market Research to get a stronger and effective business outlook. The North America Urinalysis market explains a thorough study of current situation of the market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive North America Urinalysis market research report. The report contains different market related to market size, trends, segmentation, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, price. The North America Urinalysis market is recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

North America urinalysis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,800.38 million by 2027. The rising prevalence of hospitals acquired urinary tract infection will drive the North America urinalysis market.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Trinity Biotech

Quidel Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

ACON Laboratories, Inc

URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO, LTD

DIRUI

EKF Diagnostics

HTI Technology, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

…………

Additional companies can be included on request

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: North America Urinalysis Market

By Testing Type (Urine Biochemistry Testing, Urine Biochemistry Testing)

By Product (Instruments, Consumables)

By Modality (Portable, Standalone, Table Top, Bench Top, Others)

By Application (Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Liver Diseases, Pregnancy & Fertility, Others)

By End User (Hospital, Laboratory, Home Care Settings, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales)

North America Urinalysis Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of testing type, North America urinalysis market is segmented into urine biochemistry testing and urine biochemistry testing.

On the basis of product, North America urinalysis market is segmented into instruments and consumables.

On the basis of modality, North America urinalysis market is segmented into portable, standalone, table top, bench top, others. consistency and the results.

On the basis of application, North America urinalysis market is segmented into urinary tract infections, kidney diseases, diabetes, liver diseases, pregnancy & fertility and others.

On the basis of end-user, North America urinalysis market is segmented into hospital, laboratory, homecare setting and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, North America urinalysis market is segmented into direct tenders and retail sales.

Competitive Landscape and North America Urinalysis Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Trinity Biotech, Quidel Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, ACON Laboratories, Inc., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO, LTD, DIRUI, EKF Diagnostics, HTI Technology, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Teco Diagnostics, Abbott and Cardinal Health among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the urinalysis market.

For instance,

In February, Abbott launched the most sensitive rapid diagnostic test to determine HBsAg 2 for the detection of hepatitis B antigens. This test device uses whole blood, serum and even plasma sample for the detection process. The launch of this lateral flow technology helped the company to enhance its platform for capillary blood collection devices.

In March, Trinity Biotech launched a new range of autoimmune laboratory instrumentation for the autoimmune product line. This product will help in taking the testing operations to the next level with a complete range of immunofluorescence (IFA), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), and Line Immunoassay (LIA) liquid handling instruments. This will further help the company in expanding its services within the new range

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of North America Urinalysis in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

