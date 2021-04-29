North America Digital Diabetes Management Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027 PHC Holdings Corporation, WellDoc, Inc, Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen

North America Digital Diabetes Management Market research report assesses the ongoing as well as future performance of the market in addition to brand-new trends in the market. The increasing prevalence of this market report highlights the major industry growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints for the leading key players. The global market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market. The report is a great resource that provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.



North America Digital Diabetes Management Market By Product & Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Data Management Software and Platforms, Services), Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), End User (Home Care Settings, Diabetes Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Leading Key players:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott, PHC Holdings Corporation, WellDoc, Inc, Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Inc, Agamatrix, Inc, Glooko, Inc, GlucoMe, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Azumio, Diabnext, Voluntis, Smart Meter LLC among others.

Segmentation: North America Digital Diabetes Management Market

North America digital diabetes management market is segmented into three notable segments such as product & services, type, end user.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, services. In 2019 devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2019, LifeScan Inc announced result of OneTouch Select Plus, a blood glucose monitoring system which showed that long term clinical accuracy of the OneTouch Select Plus blood glucose test strip platform and highlights the products consistently accurate performance.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices. In 2019 wearable devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, In October, AgaMatrix Inc and Arcadia Group announced strategic partnership for blood glucose monitoring (BGM) technology. By this partnership, company strengthens the brand portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home care settings, diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, others. In 2019, home care settings segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In Feburary 2019, Glooko Inc launched their integration with the Novo Nordisk connected insulin pen on company Diasend platform.



Market Trends

