Motor Lamination Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2028

Motor lamination materials are materials that are used in the fabrication of the motor unit. These materials enhance the properties of the motor unit & reduce losses. In the commercial market, motor lamination is often referred to as stator lamination & rotor lamination. Motor lamination materials are the metal part of the stator & rotor comprises thin lamination sheets piled together. Motor lamination materials can be stacked, welded and bonded together, depending upon the need of the application. The motor lamination process is an integral part of motor designing and the selection of motor lamination material is of prime importance as many of the properties largely depend on the motor lamination material used.

Heat rise, weight, cost and the motor output are some of the key characteristics which are extremely influenced by the type of motor lamination material used. Numerous types of motor lamination materials are present in the commercial market place. The choice of motor lamination material for different weights & sizes of the motor assembly depends on various criteria and factors, such as permeability, cost, flux density and core losses. The processing of the motor lamination material may have a large influence on the efficacy of the unit being assembled. In the commercial market, the demand for steel-based products as a motor lamination material is prominent. Silicon Steel is turning over as the preferred material of choice in the motor lamination materials market. Adding silicon to steel improves electrical resistance and increases the capability of the magnetic field. Also, silicon increases corrosion resistance ability of the silicon steel as a motor lamination material.

Motor Lamination Material Market: Market Dynamics

Growing demand for high motor efficiency is expected to create demand for novel motor lamination materials. Expansion of end-use industries, such as industrial, automotive, oil & gas industry and consumer goods, among others, will create significant demand for motor lamination materials over the forecast period. Key manufacturers are focusing on decreasing the size of motors without changing their prices, which will further create demand space for high end motor lamination materials. Also, in order to increase the performance of motors and reduce heat losses, market participants are investing heavily to formulate novel motor lamination materials. Amorphous iron & nano-crystalline iron are some of the advanced motor lamination materials being used. However, fabrication of motor lamination material requires lots of energy and mechanical forces, which further increases the overall manufacturing cost of motor lamination materials. Moreover, fluctuating raw material prices may hinder the motor lamination materials market.

Motor Lamination Material Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the Motor Lamination Material Market can be segmented into:

Steel Silica-steel Cold-rolled Grain-oriented

Nickel Alloys

Cobalt Alloys

Others

On the basis of Application, the Motor Lamination Material Market can be segmented into:

Electrical stators/rotors

Electric motors

Magnetic coils

Transformers

Others

On the basis of End use, the Motor Lamination Material Market can be segmented as:

Consumer Appliances

Power Infrastructure

Construction

Oil Gas Energy

Others

Motor Lamination Material Market: Region Wise Trends

The growing construction industry demands advanced construction equipment in order to cater the unmet needs. With this expansion in construction industry, it is expected that the industry will create growth space for Motor Lamination Material manufacturers in North America & Europe. India, China and SEA & other pacific countries are likely to generate optimum opportunities for Motor Lamination Material manufacturers due to industrial expansion and expanding automotive & construction industry. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in APAC region will augment the growth of the Motor Lamination Material market. Latin America, Middle-East Africa and Eastern Europe are turning into emerging regions & manufacturing hubs for motor assemblies. It is expected that these regions will create significant sales in the Motor Lamination Material market.

Examples of some of the market participants across the value chain of the Global Motor Lamination Material Market include:

Big River Steel

Alliance Steel

Metglas

Tempel

Sinotech

LCS Company

Wingard Manufacturing Solutions

Polaris Laser Laminations

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd

TEUK Limited

