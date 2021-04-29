Light Commercial Vehicle Fleet Communication Market Current Trends and Future Prospective 2031

A vehicle fleet communication system is formed by the integration of software, hardware and communication technologies. It provides a platform for fleet operators to efficiently monitor, control and track commercial vehicles so as to reduce the non-value added efforts of operators and improve overall operational efficiency. A vehicle fleet communication system also comprises fuel cards and driver safety systems, in which driver safety systems monitor driver behavior and fuel cards perform the operation of fuel management. Other solutions are employed in vehicle fleet communication systems for driver navigation assistance, tracking or locating vehicles and ensuring that the operators meet the regulatory standard set by their respective governments.

With the help of vehicle fleet communication systems, mobile phones can be integrated with vehicles, which would enable users to wirelessly sync key vehicle data including performance, health checks and mileage. An efficient vehicle fleet communication system requires a lucrative operation management system, which can perform all processes with minimal errors. An efficient vehicle fleet communication system includes asset management, driver safety, two-way communication, vehicle and driver tracking, aftersales services, time management, customer relationship management and others.

Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market: Drivers and Challenges

Vehicle fleet communication systems help track vehicles on a real-time basis and provide accurate information on the optimized route and amount of fuel used. A vehicle fleet communication solution can enable remote monitoring and management of operations such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance and vehicle idle time. Thus, such operational benefits provided by vehicle fleet communication solutions are expected to fuel the demand growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the vehicle fleet communication solution provides short range communication technology, which allows vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to infrastructure communication within a short range. This short range communication acts as a key factor boosting the growth of the vehicle fleet communication system market. Moreover, government organizations of various countries have implemented certain rules and regulations to improve and enhance the performance in vehicle fleet communication market. Thus the mandatory government regulations for safety of citizens is another factor driving the growth of the vehicle fleet communication market.

Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market: Segmentation

The vehicle fleet communication market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, communication technology, vertical and region.

The vehicle fleet communication market has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type as,

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

Aircrafts

Ships

Others

The vehicle fleet communication market has been segmented on the basis of communication technology as,

GNSS (Satellite)

Cellular system

The vehicle fleet communication market has been segmented on the basis of vertical as,

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Retail

Others

Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global vehicle fleet communication market identified across the value chain include IBM Corporation, Navico, AT&T Inc., Fleetmatics Group PLC, MiTAC International Corporation, TomTom N.V., I.D. Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telogis, and Freeway Fleet Systems.

