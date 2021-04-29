Large Enterprises Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2031

The rise of big data and the focus on data that is more voluminous, which comes in more varieties and arrives more quickly, have led to the growth of the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market. For the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market the shift was seen when the focus of many companies changed from buying and installing on-premise hardware to buying cloud-based services, and expanding to new cloud-based predictive analytics platforms, has been the recent trend, globally, for the IT solutions market. This has not only led to the growth of the predictive analytics market but also the growth of the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market.

Predictive analytics, the major market of which cloud-based predictive analytics platform market is a part, is used for making mathematical models – algorithms which could be used for making predictions – by applying a wide variety of mathematical techniques to historical data. When the two approaches of predictive analytics and cloud come together, it leads to the formation of a cloud-based predictive analytics platform. The cloud-based predictive analytics platform allows predictive analytics to be more scalable, more pervasive, and easier to deploy. A cloud-based predictive analytics platform uses the advantages of the cloud to improve the ROI and time to market of the most advanced analytics.

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market is the reduced cost. This has made great impact on cloud-based predictive analytics platform market and has been a critical driver for cloud-based predictive analytics platform market. Also, the increasing demand for fetching insights from unstructured data like call center transcripts, email messages, social media content, and social networking site has led to the growth of the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market.

The factor which has been the major restraint for the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market is the skill gap which prevails in the market, and the requirement to draw insights from the data. Also, issues with privacy and ownership of data is another restraint for the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market.

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: Segmentation

The cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical, and region.

On the basis of type, the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into:

Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Customer Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Sales Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Network Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

These are the major types of cloud-based predictive analytics platforms which are in use and could also be given for predictive analytics market.

On the basis of organization size, the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of vertical, the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Science

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and e-Commerce

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global cloud-based predictive analytics platform market identified across the value chain include GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Angoss Software Corporation, Dataiku, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Domino Data lab, SAP SE, AgilOne, SAS Institute, Inc, Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., Exago, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and others of cloud-based predictive analytics platform market.

