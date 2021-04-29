Industrial Floor Scrubber Market to Witness CAGR of 8% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2030 Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

The global industrial floor scrubbers market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2020. The industry is likely to gain traction during the coronavirus outbreak owing to strict implementation of health and safety rules, and increased demand for industrial floor scrubbers from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. However, reduced demand from the food service and manufacturing sectors owing to lockdown restrictions will limit growth in 2020.

The market is likely to reflect fast growth throughout the forecast period between 2020 and 2030, supported by incorporation of automation/robotics technology in product offerings for applications, not only in healthcare, but also in manufacturing, food, and retail sectors.

Market players in the industrial floor scrubber market are focused on product launches, strategic collaborations in the industry, and long-term contracts with major end user businesses. Also, manufacturers are also looking to leverage the short-term increase in demand during the covid-19 pandemic to bolster sales and revenue.

Key Takeaways from Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Report

The global industrial floor scrubbers market is reached a valuation of US$ 3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at over 8% CAGR through 2030

In terms of type, walk-behind industrial floor scrubbers are anticipated to retain higher market share through 2030

On the basis of application, manufacturing and warehousing sector applications will reflect higher demand

North America is a leading regional market for industrial floor scrubbers

With higher demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector activities during the coronavirus pandemic, the industrial floor scrubbers market will experience steady growth.

“Rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in recent years has resulted in extensive deployment of warehouse and supply chain facilities. Manufacturing industries are also constructing large-scale warehousing facilities to store inventories. Such major facilities will drive demand for industrial scrubbers for maintenance and cleaning services in years ahead,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launch and Strategic Collaborations Gain Traction

Major players in the industrial floor scrubbers market are Hako Gmbh, Polivac International Pvt. Ltd., Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Dulevo International S.p.A., Truvox International, Nilfisk A/S, Amano Corporation, Diversey Inc., Numatic International Ltd., and Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co Ltd. The market is moderately fragmented, characterized by regional and local players. The competitive landscape of the industrial floor scrubber market has been defined by efforts by manufacturers towards strategic collaborations and product launches for sustainable revenue streams.

Nilfisk A/S has collaborated with Carnegie Robotics to commercialize its Autonomous Mobile Robotics tech through the brand Thoro.ai, starting with operations in the Nilfisk Liberty SC50 Scrubber. The company will produce autonomous hardware Nilfisk offerings.

Avidbots has entered into a long-term contract with DHL, the logistics company to deploy its Neo robotic floor scrubbers for DHL’s hubs, warehouses, and terminals on a global scale, in over 200 countries.

Tennant Company has added to its portfolio of autonomous floor care solutions with the launch of the T380AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber. Product is designed to be small for higher maneuverability, in areas with space constraints.

