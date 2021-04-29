“In the north the uncertainty is so great that one can no longer speak of an effective control of the state.” Mozambique

Salvador Forquilha returned to the field. The former director of the Mozambican Institute for Social and Economic Studies (IESE) is involved in the field work to continue the study on the state of violence and the challenges of development in northern Mozambique. In Pemba, he and other IESE researchers are interviewing people who have fled Palma to see if the signs of the March 24 attack have been seen before. And the preliminary conclusion is that what was seen in Palma was already seen in Mocímboa, where the 2017 uprising began.