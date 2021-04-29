Icebergs and cyber bodies on ice skates: two more days of dance review

A long blackout leaves us alone with the dark and metallic sounds of Undoing a luciferian Tower from the post-rock band Godspeed You! Black emperor slowly rising to a lively and communal dismemberment. Colors like blue, purple, and crimson emerge on a stage with semicircular curtains, and the smoke draws ghostly figures as the music reverberates on the skin. The power failure is repeated. In the silence, a flash of light cuts a hanging window at the lower edge of the stage, in which we see an empty figure for seconds. He is the archangel of the Annunciation, not only of the coming son, as biblical mythology reports, but also of Iceberg, the latest and most fascinating work by the young choreographer Ana Isabel Castro, which debuted last Tuesday at the DDD – Dance Days Festival. A work that evokes the feminine state in that which does not have to be transferable – the biological potential for motherhood and the right to interrupt it – and claims the autonomy of women as agents over themselves and the world.