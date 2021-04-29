Houses burned down near Palma, military keep the city under control | Mozambique

Several houses near the village of Palma in northern Mozambique were burned down Tuesday evening, a Mozambican armed forces spokesman told Lusa, who he added was in control of the district headquarters.

“We had a few houses that were burned to the ground outside of Palma by two suspected insurgents on Tuesday,” said Chongo Vidigal, spokesman for the Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM) at the Teatro Operacional Norte.

This person spoke to Lusa from Afungi, about six kilometers south of the village, next to the facilities of the gas project in northern Mozambique and next to the village of Quitunda, which was recently established by investors.

The alleged attackers, who were also responsible for the March 24 attack, returned to Palma to seek “revenge”, he claimed.

“We believe the insurgents, out of revenge, believe members of the population to work with the Defense and Security Forces (FDS),” he said.

Chongo Vidigal spoke to Lusa after two sources in the village reported the presence of strangers attacking people and destroying property since Tuesday evening.

The spokesman confirmed the existence of arson in some houses and repeated: “The real information is that Palma is completely under the control of the safety data sheet and the village is completely protected.”

Vidigal also recognized the fear of the majority of the population of Palma to return to the village, as “the administrative structures” have not yet been restored after the mass exodus caused by the March 24th attacks.

“It’s like in a house: if the head of the family does not return, the other household members are afraid,” said the spokesman.

Armed groups have been terrorizing Cabo Delgado since 2017, with some attacks by the jihadist group Islamic State in a wave of violence that has already caused more than 2,500 deaths, according to the ACLED conflict registration project, and 714,000 displaced persons, according to the US government’s Mozambican government.

The most recent attack took place on March 24th against the village of Palma, causing dozens of deaths and injuries in one go.

Mozambican authorities regained control of the village, but the attack left the oil company Total, the location of the gas project, which is scheduled to produce in 2024 and which is estimated at € 20 billion and where many of the landings are anchored, indefinitely abandon Mozambique’s economic growth over the next decade.