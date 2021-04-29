Hospital Staffing Market 2021 Industry Analysis, History Overviews, Trends and Forecast 2028 | CHG Management, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Syneos Health., Maxim Healthcare Group, TeamHealth, Jackson Healthcare

Hospital Staffing Market research report assesses the ongoing as well as future performance of the market in addition to brand-new trends in the market. The increasing prevalence of this market report highlights the major industry growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints for the leading key players. The global market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market. The report is a great resource that provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.



Leading Key players:

The major players covered in the hospital staffing market report are Adecco Group AG, AMN Healthcare, CHG Management, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Syneos Health., Maxim Healthcare Group, TeamHealth, Jackson Healthcare, Accountable Healthcare Staffing Advertising Agency, Aureus Medical Group, Aya Healthcare, Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc., InGenesis, Inc., Medical Solutions, trustaff, Envision Physician Services, 365 Healthcare Staffing Services, MedPro Healthcare Staffing, Tact Medical Staffing, Spherion Staffing, LLC and The Protocall Group among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Hospital Staffing Market Scope and Market Size

The hospital staffing market is segmented on the basis of staffing service, service and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of staffing service, the hospital staffing market is segmented into travel nurse, per diem nurse, locum tenens, allied healthcare, physicians, healthcare executives and administrative medical staff.

On the basis of service, the hospital staffing market is segmented into emergency department and home care services.

On the basis of end users, the hospital staffing market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centres, home care settings and private sectors.

The market analysis report includes competitive study, production analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation and revenue analysis up to 2027.

Hospital Staffing Market Country Level Analysis

The hospital staffing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, staffing service, service and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hospital staffing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the prevalence of large number of geriatric population in need of medical assistance. Availability of a good healthcare infrastructure coupled with the ever-lasting research and development proficiencies to provide the best of the healthcare facilities have also enabled the region to maintain its dominance. Asia-Pacific on the other hand will excel by scoring the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period owing to the rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism and increased availability of medical coverage. Favourable governmental policies will also work in the favour of this region to achieve the highest growth rate.

