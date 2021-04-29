Golf Equipment Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Callaway Golf Company, TAYLORMADE GOLF COMPANY, Acushnet Company

The Golf Equipment Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players Callaway Golf Company, TAYLORMADE GOLF COMPANY, Acushnet Company, Roger Cleveland Golf Company, Mizuna USA Inc., Wilson Sporting Goods, PING, Cobragolf, PARSONS XTREME GOLF, LLC, Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Golf Galaxy, Golfsmith International Holdings Inc., Nike, Inc., Amer Sports, Dixon Golf, Inc., Fila Golf.

Global Golf Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value was USD 8610 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10697 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The introduction of the customer friendly online booking portals for the golf court is the factors which gave rise to the global golf equipment.

Golf equipment consists of all the items which are required to play golf. These items include golf clubs, golf balls, golf shoes, golf gloves etc. The two most important items are golf ball and golf club. Golfers have different golf clubs that are specialized for different shots. There are five different types of club: woods, irons, hybrids, wedges and putters. Wooden clubs are popular among the golfers as they are usually used for the long shots. These days golfers demand for the light weight, comfortable and fashionable shoes for usage on wet, rough and soft ground, which also contributed in the increase of the market rapidly.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The growth of golf equipment market led to growth in golf tourism, rise in professionals and amateur golfers and development of new golf courses.

Golfer needs a good equipment to play but this can be very expensive.

By Type (Golf balls, Golf Clubs, Golf Shoes, Golf Bag & Golf Apparel, Golf Gloves),

Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Sporting Goods Chain, On- Course Shops, Online Stores),

End- Use (Household, Commercial)

The GOLF EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, PING launched its G410 family of golf equipment. It is highlighted by the G410 plus driver comprising a moveable weight for custom shot shaping, and its impressive game improvement G410 irons. Due to its advanced custom fitting, G410 will deliver highest MOIs and balls speed available.

In January 2019, TaylorMade launched its new game improvement irons Speed Bridge M5 and M6 which are made with structural beam that connects the topline an the sole of the black cavities. With more flexible Speed Pocket in 4-7 irons help to maximize carry and distance.

