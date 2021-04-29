Global Organic Asphalt Modifiers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Applications, Opportunities and Trends| Leading Profiles- Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, Honeywell International Inc., Engineered Additives LLC, Dow

Market Overview

Organic asphalt modifiers market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.70% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on organic asphalt modifiers market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Asphalt or bitumen is an extremely viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum which is black and sultry. Asphalt modifiers are the type of additives that are added in the asphalt to enhance the temperature resistance, quality and others. These asphalt modifiers holds the property of an adhesive which helps in good aggregate-asphalt binder bond.

The significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the government has highly influenced growth of the organic asphalt modifiers market. In line with this, the rising use of organic asphalt modifiers in the construction industry owing to increasing construction activities is also acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the organic asphalt modifiers market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the increasing investments in the infrastructure sector due to its rigid properties, increasing infrastructure development, recyclability of asphalt and strong presence of major construction companies are also positively impacting the growth of the organic asphalt modifiers market. The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the rapid technological advancements along with rising government initiatives and funding for infrastructure projects in developed and developing countries.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the organic asphalt modifiers market report are Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, Honeywell International Inc., Engineered Additives LLC, Dow, ArrMaz, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, KRATON CORPORATION, Kao Chemicals Europe, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sasol LTD, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, KPL International Limited, Iterchimica, Ergon Asphalt, Inc., LCY GROUP, McAsphalt Industries Limited and GENAN HOLDING A/S, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific leads the organic asphalt modifiers market because of the high investments in the development of roads and highways in emerging economies as well as the growing demand from the construction in countries such as China, India and Japan within this particular region. China is the leading consumer of asphalt modifiers products in the Asia Pacific region because of the high development in the construction industry.

Global Organic Asphalt Modifiers Market Scope and Market Size

Organic asphalt modifiers market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the organic asphalt modifiers market is segmented into physical modifiers, chemical modifiers, fibers, adhesion improvers, extenders, fillers, antioxidants, anti-strip modifiers and others. Physical modifiers have further been segmented into plastics, rubbers and others.

Based on technology, the organic asphalt modifiers market is segmented into hot mix, cold mix and warm mix.

The application segment for organic asphalt modifiers market is segmented into road construction and paving, roofing, airport constructionand others.

Based on regions, the Organic Asphalt Modifiers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

