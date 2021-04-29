Global Nutrigenomics Market Access, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Cell-Logic; GX Sciences, CURA INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE, Xcode Life

A New report on Nutrigenomics Market is published by The Data Bridge Market Research to understand the comprehensive setup of Nutrigenomics Market industries. Nutrigenomics market research report provides professional and broad market report primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Nutrigenomics report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The report examines all these factors both at micro and macro level to give a clear understanding of investment opportunities and about the major competitors in the market.

Global nutrigenomics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.27 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising rate of obesity and associated diseases with the same group of population.

The major players covered in Nutrigenomics are:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Unilever

Genova Diagnostics

Nutrigenomix

Metagenics, Inc

Cell-Logic; GX Sciences, Inc

CURA INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE

Xcode Life

The Gene Box

Orig3n

Geneus Health, LLC

NutriProCan

Seven Oaks General Hospital

part of Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Prenetics Limited

Nutrigenomics Market Segmentation:

By Product (Reagents & Kits, Services)

By Technique (Saliva, Buccal Swab, Blood, Others)

By Application (Obesity, CVD, Diabetes, Anti-Aging, Cancer Research)

Nutrigenomics Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Nutrigenomics Market analysis document is a decisive source of information about the industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the newest developments across the globe. This market report works as an outstanding resource that provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry Forecast to 2027. As it’s a fact that competitive analysis is the major aspect of any market research report, the report covers many points including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyse core competencies of key players, and draw a competitive landscape for the market. Thousands of up-to-date reports are available on DBMR to help business leaders understand the dynamics of the market, anticipate changes, and identify opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic and eventual recovery.

Nutrigenomics is a field of life-science which involves testing the DNA and gene samples of individuals so that they can be provided with specially required nutrients, diet and healthcare services. This involves organizing the data based on different needs of genes tested on, and providing patients with specialized nutritional needs according to their metabolism.

Market Drivers

Focus on advancements in the market resulting in technological advancements of proteomics, metabolomics, computation biology, genomics and bioinformatics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of research & developments to prevent cases of cancer globally acts as a market driver

Growing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in need for personalized nutrition intake will also boost the market growth

Growth in the application areas of the technology uplifts the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Requirement of large capital and resources for the implementation of this method; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of skilled professionals and physicians to utilize this technology and their results will hamper the market growth

Concerns regarding ethical nature of this technology also acts as a restricting factor in the growth of this market in the forecast period

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Nutrigenomics Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Nutrigenomics Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Nutrigenomics

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Nutrigenomics.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Nutrigenomics by Regions (2021-2027).

Chapter 6: Nutrigenomics Production (if any), Consumption, Export and Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Nutrigenomics Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Nutrigenomics.

Chapter 9: Nutrigenomics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2021-2027).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This seriously explored report introduction has been set up progressively speech, delivering considerable consideration towards the COVID-19 episode that has of late unleashed phenomenal harm across businesses, deteriorating development.

COVID-19 has intensified the demand for online shopping across the globe. Multinational corporations are investing heavily in a shift toward e-commerce, but they must also ensure their strategies will also succeed over the long-term even after the pandemic has ended.

The WHO declared it a public health emergency. The global effects of coronavirus disease (Covid19) is already being felt and will have a significant impact on the Nutrigenomics market by 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Nutrigenomics Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nutrigenomics market are Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BASF SE; Unilever; Genova Diagnostics; Nutrigenomix; Metagenics, Inc.; Cell-Logic; GX Sciences, Inc.; CURA INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE; Xcode Life; The Gene Box; Orig3n; Geneus Health, LLC; NutriProCan; Seven Oaks General Hospital,part of Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Prenetics Limited, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Prenetics Limited announced that they had acquired DNAFit for approximately USD 10 million. This acquisition is a strategic step for the company as they look to provide consumer-based genomic servicing and testing capabilities, as they will look to provide consumers with specially designed diets, nutrition and fitness plans

In April 2017, Genomix Nutrition announced that they had acquired Advanced Genomic’s nutrigenomic lab situated in San Antonio, Texas, United States. This acquisition will enable Genomix to provide in-house testing in a more efficient way. With the growing base of consumers and end-users, the need for better testing service is required which will be accomplished with this acquisition

Important Features that are under Offering and Nutrigenomics Market Highlights of the Report:

A Comprehensive Evaluation of market.

This report provides pin-point analysis, current developments for changing market dynamics.

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments.

Competitive landscape of global Nutrigenomics market.

Favourable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the Global Nutrigenomics market.

Impact of COVID-19 as well as how the market is functioning post-COVID-19.

Strategies of Nutrigenomics Market players and product offerings.

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

