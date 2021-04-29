Global Myositis Treatment Market Size, Share, Segments, Drivers and Challenges 2021-2026||CytRx Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, IDERA, Inc., Genentech, Inc.,., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc

GLOBAL MYOSITIS TREATMENT MARKET IS RISING GRADUALLY WITH A SUBSTANTIAL CAGR OF 8.1% IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2026. HIGH PREVALENCE OF MYOSITIS AND RISING AWARENESS ABOUT THE DISEASE AND ITS AVAILABLE TREATMENT OPTIONS ARE SOME FACTORS THAT ARE EXPECTED TO DRIVE THE MARKET GROWTH.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global myositis treatment market are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., Milo Biotechnology, CytRx Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, IDERA, Inc., Genentech, Inc.,., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mallinckrodt, Bausch Health, Akorn, Sanofi, Promega , AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population and emerging cases of muscle inflammation acts as a market driver

Rising awareness about the disease and available treatments and therapies contributes in market growth

Strong pipeline of novel drugs will also boost the growth of market

Market Restraints

Unavailability of effective treatments for different types of myositis such as inclusion body myositis (IBM) can hinder the market growth

High cost associated with treatment of myositis also acts as a market restraint

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle income countries is a factor restricting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Myositis Treatment Market

By Type

(Inclusion-Body Myositis, Polymyositis, Dermatomyositis, Others),

Diagnosis

(Muscle Biopsy, Electromyography, Myositis Specific Antibody Panel Blood Test, Genetic Testing, Others),

Therapy Type

(Exercise and Physiotherapy, Steroid Medication, Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy, Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable and Others),

End Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

