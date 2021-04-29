Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2028||Key Players-Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual
Healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption drives the healthcare chatbots market.
- In January 2020, it will be possible to create Quincy, renowned for providing chatbot models that address care-specific use including pre-configured intents and dialogue flows or personalized chatbots to meet your unique needs. As a chatbot platform, Quincy enables healthcare providers to build and deploy HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven, conversational chatbots that help them put more care-related information i
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market
Split By Component
(Software, Service),
Split By Deployment Model
(On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model),
Split By Application
(Diagnosis & medical aid, Appointment scheduling),
Split By End-User
(Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others),
Split By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
