Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2028||Key Players-Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual

Healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption drives the healthcare chatbots market.

Competitive analysis conducted in this marketing report makes aware about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations.

Our report offers the following data from 2021 to 2028:–– Healthcare Chatbots Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. – Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets. – Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 IN CHATBOTS IN HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

The pandemic situation has raised the demand of healthcare systems. Healthcare sector companies are continuously focusing on developing such platforms and applications that help the doctors to minimize the mortality rate of our country. Healthcare companies are continuously works on fulfilling the demands which communities are expecting from them.

In the COVID-19 epidemic, many organizations believed that COVID-19 has provided a new wave of automation. According to a survey, it has been found that 62% companies are planning to accelerate the use of automation in some processes which are previously carried out by doctors. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought tremendous changes in North America. Some of the healthcare companies work on improving the features of the chatbot.For instance, In January 2020, it will be possible to create Quincy, renowned for providing chatbot models that address care-specific use including pre-configured intents and dialogue flows or personalized chatbots to meet your unique needs. As a chatbot platform, Quincy enables healthcare providers to build and deploy HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven, conversational chatbots that help them put more care-related information i

