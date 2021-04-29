Global Function Driven Metagenomics Market Size, Share, Segments, Drivers and Challenges 2026||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novogene Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; Arc Bio, LLC

Function driven metagenomics market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the adoption of next-generation sequencing methods and an increase in the application areas for the same.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global function driven metagenomics market are Danaher; Merck KGaA; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novogene Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; Arc Bio, LLC; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Takara Bio Inc.; IntegraGen; Zymergen; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; BGI; Eurofins Scientific; Macrogen Inc.; yaazhxenomics.com; CD Genomics; Microsynth AG; GENEWIZ; SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd; BaseClear B.V.; Swift Biosciences Inc.; ENTEROME; Aperiomics, Inc.; Second Genome and Cosmosid Inc among others.

Market Drivers

Further advancements of technologies and methods for functional metagenomics is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing applications of function-driven metagenomics for understanding gut microbes and genes in humans is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large costs associated with the overall metagenomics system is expected to restrict the adoption of the market

Lack in the availability of infrastructure, instruments and capabilities is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Function Driven Metagenomics Market

By Product

(Kits & Reagents, Sequencing & Data Analytics Services, Instruments, Consumables, Others),

Application

(Environmental, Human Health, Agriculture, Biotechnology, Biofuel, Others),

End-Users

(Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories, Pathology Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

