Global Fertility Services Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2028||Top Players-Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Fertility services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising continuous decline in fertility rates drives the fertility services market.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market

By Cause of Infertility

(Male infertility, Female infertility),

Procedure

(Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Others),

Services

(Donor, Non-donor),

End-User

(Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, Surgical centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET

Increasing Infertility rates

According to a data, according to specialists in Spain in 2015 13 percent of specialists considered endometriosis as one of the main causes of infertility in Spain and 28% considered decreased egg supply is the major factor. Dysfunction during ovulation, stress, uterine are some of the another reasons for the infertility.

Market Drivers

Rising delayed pregnancies in women is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing technological advancements with respect to fertility treatment, increasing success rates associated with ICSI-IVF in case of poor sperm morphology, poor sperm motility and low sperm count in men and rise in accessibility and availability of healthcare facilities and increase in healthcare and research expenditure are the major factors among others driving the fertility services market.

Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector and rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector further create new opportunities for fertility services market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

Market Restraints

However, increased treatment costs of ARTs in developed countries and rising inadequate reimbursement policies are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of fertility services market in the forecast period mentioned above

