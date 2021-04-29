Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Business Opportunities, Share Estimation, Revenue, and Business Prospect 2021-2028||Top Players-GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Osteometer Meditech Inc., Swissray, MBtech, DMS Imaging, Demetech AB., AMPall Co.,LTD., DemeTECH Corporation

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market will exhibit a CAGR of around 4.5% for the forecast period of 2021-2028

The major players covered in the dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market report are Hologic, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Osteometer Meditech Inc., Swissray, MBtech, DMS Imaging, Demetech AB., AMPall Co.,LTD., DemeTECH Corporation, Hospital Services Limited, Medonica Co. LTD, Medilink International, The Acn Srl, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Konica Minolta, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. and KA Imaging and Goodhealth Inc. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is segmented of the basis of product type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is segmented into central dual emission x-ray absorptiometry, peripheral dual emission x-ray absorptiometry.

Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market has also been segmented based on the basis of application into body composition analysis, fracture diagnosis, bone densitometry, fracture risk assessment.

On the basis of end user, the dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, mobile health centres.

Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Drivers:

Quick and accurate results provided by dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) in measuring bone mineral density at hip and spine is the major factor responsible for the growth of dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market.

Rising prevalence of hip and vertebral fractures is inducing the growth of dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment. Rising incidences of osteoporosis coupled with rising geriatric population is another factor propelling the growth rate of dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market. Rising expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure especially in the developing countries will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market.

Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Restraints:

However, unfavourable reimbursement policies will create hindrance in the dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market growth.

High costs associated with the dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment will further restrict the market growth rate. Inadequate healthcare infrastructure in the underdeveloped countries will further restrain the scope of growth.

Points Involved in Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Report:

Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, the collaboration between GE Healthcare and FitTrace will offer body analysis software for sports and fitness markets, this collaboration will help in integrating the reliability and versatility of GE Healthcare’s company in DXA technology by cloud-based reporting, by sharing advanced analytics capabilities from FitTrace.

In August 2006, DXA is used to Detect Heart Disease Hologic company uses the device, this device can be used to detect heart disease, stroke and other forms of cardiovascular disease, it can also detect bone mineral density and vertebral fractures.

