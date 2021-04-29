Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share, Segments, Drivers and Challenges 2021-2026||Nikkiso Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Bellco Società unipersonale a r.l

Continuous renal replacement therapy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for dental restoration.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global continuous renal replacement therapy market are Baxter, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NxStage Medical, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Bellco Società unipersonale a r.l., TORAY MEDICAL CO,.LTD., Infomed SA, Medica S.p.A., Medical Components, Inc., Medites Pharma spol. s.r.o., Medtronic, Informa Markets, Ningbo Tianyi Medical Devices Co., Ltd, cytosorbents, BIOMEDICA, Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Jiangxi three medical Xin Science and technology limited, Proxima Medicare, NIPRO among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing global Incidence of Acute kidney injury (AKI) is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing number of ICU Patients is expected to enhance the market growth

Increasing technological advancement also acts as a market driver

Increasing Incidence of Sepsis is expected to enhance growth of the market

Market Restraints

Continuous renal replacement therapy is costly procedures which are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecasted period.

Stringent regulatory guidelines for continuous renal replacement therapy which is expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of skilled professionals to perform continuous renal replacement therapy is hindering demand of this market

Segmentation: Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

By Product Type

Dialysates and Replacement Fluids

Disposables Hemofilters Bloodline Sets (Tubing Sets) Other Disposables

Systems

By Therapies

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)

Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF)

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Specially Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

