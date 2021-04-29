Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2020-2027:Business Opportunities, Share Estimation, Revenue, and Business Prospect ||OrSense – non-invasive technologies; Medtronic; IQVIA; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; ARKRAY, Inc.; Dexcom, Inc

Continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1768.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of continuous glucose monitoring market is owing to multiple factors such as rising cases of diabetes and increasing adoption of advanced diabetic care devices.

The major players covered in the continuous glucose monitoring market report are Abbott; Integrity Applications; OrSense – non-invasive technologies; Medtronic; IQVIA; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; ARKRAY, Inc.; Dexcom, Inc.; A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l; Insulet Corporation; GlySens Incorporated; Senseonics, Incorporated; Animas LLC; Zhejiang POCTech Co.,Ltd.; Terumo Corporation; among other players domestic and global.

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Drivers:

The growth of continuous glucose monitoring market is owing to multiple factors such as rising cases of diabetes and increasing adoption of advanced diabetic care devices.

Increasing diabetic population across the globe will accelerate the continuous glucose monitoring market demand. Rising number of geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market. Increasing investment and technological innovation led to adoption of minimally invasive techniques will acts as a factor growth in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Restraints:

On the other hand, inaccurate detection which might result in medical health complications will hamper the growth of the market. Lack of adequate reimbursement of medical devices will acts as a factor for restricting the market growth over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Scope and Market Size

Continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, demographics, testing site, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented into integrated insulin pumps, transmitters & receivers and sensors

On the basis of demographics, the market is segmented into child population (<=14 years) & adult population (>14 years)

On the basis of testing site, the continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented into fingertip testing and alternate site testing

On the basis of application, the continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented into diabetes and gestational diabetes

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into clinics & diagnostic centers, home care, private clinics, hospitals & others

