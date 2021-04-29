Global City Data Platform Market 2021-2031 Competitive Analysis

The city data platform concept is based on the Internet-of-things technologies and wireless connection infrastructure with the help of beacons, sensors, and other devices. This concept of city data platforms has resulted in the production of a substantial amount of data through these devices and helps cities manage their assets better.

The idea of developing a city data platform can be traced back to various research papers and movements regarding the building of a smart city, which were published in the late 20th century. In the modern days, life problems associated with urbanization, which are defined by data on city data platforms, help improve decision-making capabilities as well as provide deeper insights that help innovation communities/councils deal with urban challenges. City data platforms not only provide quality data, but also make that data valuable by making it understandable and accessible.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2645

City data platforms integrate a large amount of data, which includes data from various industries such as transport, energy, crowd sourced data, etc., and provide a holistic view of information that is aimed at improving and developing innovative smart city services. City data platforms are able to process real-time data as well as historical data. In city data platforms, the data is collected from different data sources, following which it is saved and processed. It is then supported through external data analytics and applications that use the interfaces of a city data platform.

Global City Data Platform Market: Drivers and Challenges

The city data platform makes it possible for relevant local authorities and governments to develop smart cities, which is a key factor driving the city data platform market. The city data platform collects data from various sources, which is helpful in case of rolling out new systems related to transportation, crime prevention, and water distribution. This is also expected to be a major factor fueling the growth of the city data platform market over the forecast period. Moreover, the city data platform gathers information from a network of cameras & sensors, and helps in better traffic management. Thus, smart traffic management is another feature expected to boost the demand for city data platforms during the forecast period.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2645

However, the quality of the data collected by city data platforms is not always up to the mark, as the sources of such data are sometime inaccurate and nonstandardized. Thus, poor quality of data is a major factor restraining the growth of the city data platform market. Moreover, the data is collected from different organizations and all organizations use different data structures, which makes it difficult for city data platforms to integrate the data. Hence, the integration of data is another challenge restricting the growth of the city data platform market.

Global City Data Platform Market: Segmentation

The city data platform market can be segmented on the basis of types of stream, sector, and region.

The city data platform market segmentation by types of stream:

Demand-side stream

Supply-side stream

Analytical stream

Standardization stream

The city data platform market segmentation by sector:

Transport

Retail

Municipality

Others

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2645/S

Global City Data Platform Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global city data platform market identified across the value chain include Inspur Technologies; Lumani PTE. LTD.; Nexpa Systems Co, Ltd.; PAQS; Skylab; Urban Institute; Bosch Limited; Bright Innovations; Denali Management Services; Fusionex; and Actility S.A.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com