Global Capnography Device Market Research, Major Players, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Capnography Device Market By Type (Capnographs, Disposables), Product (Handheld, Standalone, Multiparameter), Technology (Mainstream, Sidestream, Microstream), Component (OEM Modules, Others), Application (Emergency Medicine, Pain Medicine, Procedural Sedation, Cardiac Care, Respiratory Monitoring, Critical Care, General Floor, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Homecare Settings, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global capnography device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1410.04 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing application of these devices for the treatment of various chronic disorders such as lung diseases as well as its better effectiveness over pulse oximeters.

Market Definition:

The body produces carbon dioxide as a byproduct of basic bodily functions such as metabolism, and this byproduct is eliminated when being transported through the blood to patient’s lungs, capnography devices are used to measure this expired CO2 by measuring the content of carbon dioxide inhaled and exhaled by the patient. Although, these devices do not just measure the quantity of carbon dioxide they are also used to quantify the respiratory rate of patients. This measurement is generally recorded in waveform.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global capnography device market are Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Inc., VYAIRE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Masimo, Nonin, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Edan Instruments, Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Infinium Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Dispomed ltd, Salter Labs, TreyMed, Inc., The Paramedic Shop, SCHILLER, Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. and MEDACX Ltd. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Masimo announced that they had received CE marking for their Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter, with integrated NomoLine capnography. This clearance will ensure the availability of the device within the United States and also around the outer regions. The product offers noninvasive continuous monitoring, with a standalone monitor that can be customized and has the capability of being connected with different devices.

In August 2017, Salter Labs announced that they had acquired IntuBrite, Parker Medical and InnoMed Technologies. These acquisitions combined will significantly improve the overall product offerings of Salter Labs for airway management, improving the technologies available for anesthesia and respiratory care as well

Competitive Analysis:

Global capnography device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of capnography device market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of population suffering from respiratory diseases is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing initiatives undertaken by the authorities and governments to improve the healthcare systems and spread awareness regarding the benefits of capnography devices is also expected to foster growth of the market

Growth of advancements in technology for these medical devices is expected to positively drive the market value

Growing awareness and increasing presence of guidelines present for the application and usage of these devices is increasing its adoption rate

Market Restraints

Presence of alternate medical devices that are cheaper and provide similar functionality is expected to hinder its adoption

Requirement of intubating patient before these devices can be utilized and accurate readings can be recorded

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

