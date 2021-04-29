Ex-leader of the Chega do Porto district leads in anticipation of the expulsion He arrives

José Lourenço’s path in Chega was marked: in addition to a 90-day provisional suspension, the party’s ethics committee decided on Monday to propose to the Jurisdiction Council the expulsion of the former leader of the Porto district. José Lourenço decided to anticipate and demonstrate. News of his exit from the party was relayed by SIC on Wednesday and confirmed to the PUBLIC by a leadership source.

The process initiated by the Ethics Committee was due to insults and crimes committed by José Lourenço against elements of the party, namely another district leader who is prohibited by the directive already known as the “Cork Law”, which aims to prevent crimes among militants . These insults were recorded during the organization of the demonstration against the illegalization of the party, which took place in Lisbon on the 18th of this month, and the video was eventually released. However, the deportation proposal stems from threats he made in connection with the same case.

José Lourenço, who was responsible for organizing the drive-in mega-rally that André Ventura held on Leça da Palmeira beach in January during the presidential election, resigned as chairman of the district at the end of January. He cited personal and professional reasons in communicating his decision to resign to the National Board, but the move was also read by many as a result of Ventura’s poor result in the district where he had the worst voice in the country.

However, José Lourenço came to Brazil for some time for professional reasons – the justification he had given for leaving his position at Chega. But he returned in time to attend the demonstration a week and a half ago, post photos on social media and defend the party.

Lourenço, a member of the CDS and a close friend of Nuno Melo, was considered one of the strong and close names of André Ventura until three months ago. The Porto boss, who works in real estate and advisory, introduced the president of Chega to the US-based businessman from the Azores and the former consul César do Paço, about whom there was news about his financing of Chega via CDS accounts.

In addition to José Lourenço, the National Directorate (first) and the Ethics Commission (since mid-February) have already imposed the penalty for the temporary suspension of militants 38 times since the beginning of the disciplinary procedure under the new directive in early autumn, some of which have been partially imposed.