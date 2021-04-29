Europe Health Insurance Market 2021-28 Revolutionary Trends With Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva, BMI Healthcare

A New report on Europe Health Insurance Market is published by The Data Bridge Market Research to understand the comprehensive setup of Europe Health Insurance Market industries. Europe Health Insurance market research report provides professional and broad market report primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Europe Health Insurance report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The report examines all these factors both at micro and macro level to give a clear understanding of investment opportunities and about the major competitors in the market.

Health insurance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with highest a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 535,584.66 million by 2027. Increasing cost of healthcare services and public policies facilitating health insurance are the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in Europe Health Insurance are:

Unitedhealth Group

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.)

Aetna Inc. (A Subsidiary of CVS Health)

Centene Corporation

Cigna

Allianz Care (A Subsidiary of Allianz)

Axa

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Bupa

AIA Group Limited

Aviva

BMI Healthcare

Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited

HBF Health Limited

Healthcare International Global Network Ltd

International Medical Group, Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.)

Mapfre

Now Health International

Oracle

VHI Group

Vitality Corporate Services Limited (A Subsidiary Of Discovery Limited)

Europe Health Insurance Market Segmentation:

By Type (Products, Solutions), Services (Inpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Medical Assistance, Others)

By Level of Coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum)

By Service Providers (Public Health Insurance Providers, Private Health Insurance Providers)

By Health Insurance Plans (Point of Service (POS), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPOS), Indemnity Health Insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAS), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Others)

By Demographics (Adults, Minors, Senior citizens)

By Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage)

By End User (Corporates, Individuals, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Financial Institutions, E-commerce, Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

Europe Health Insurance Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Europe Health Insurance Market analysis document is a decisive source of information about the industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the newest developments across the globe. This market report works as an outstanding resource that provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry Forecast to 2027. As it’s a fact that competitive analysis is the major aspect of any market research report, the report covers many points including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyse core competencies of key players, and draw a competitive landscape for the market. Thousands of up-to-date reports are available on DBMR to help business leaders understand the dynamics of the market, anticipate changes, and identify opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic and eventual recovery.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Europe Health Insurance Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Europe Health Insurance Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Europe Health Insurance

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Europe Health Insurance.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Europe Health Insurance by Regions (2021-2027).

Chapter 6: Europe Health Insurance Production (if any), Consumption, Export and Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Europe Health Insurance Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Europe Health Insurance.

Chapter 9: Europe Health Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2021-2027).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This seriously explored report introduction has been set up progressively speech, delivering considerable consideration towards the COVID-19 episode that has of late unleashed phenomenal harm across businesses, deteriorating development.

COVID-19 has intensified the demand for online shopping across the globe. Multinational corporations are investing heavily in a shift toward e-commerce, but they must also ensure their strategies will also succeed over the long-term even after the pandemic has ended.

The WHO declared it a public health emergency. The global effects of coronavirus disease (Covid19) is already being felt and will have a significant impact on the Europe Health Insurance market by 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Health Insurance Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Unitedhealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.), Aetna Inc. (A Subsidiary of CVS Health), Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care (A Subsidiary of Allianz), Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva, BMI Healthcare, Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited, HBF Health Limited, Healthcare International Global Network Ltd., International Medical Group, Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.), Mapfre, Now Health International, Oracle, VHI Group, Vitality Corporate Services Limited (A Subsidiary Of Discovery Limited) among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In November 2019, Allianz Care launched a suite of private healthcare plans targeting expectations and obstacles of modern families, couples and individuals. The new plans are especially focused on individuals who are relocating with their families to destinations across Europe, Middle East, the U.S. and Asia.

In July 2018, Allianz Care announced its partnership with a local insurer in Mozambique, ICE Insurance to enhance the product offerings and services to local population. This will provide ICE Insurance’s local experience to customers. The partnership is an important move for the company towards expansion in Africa.

Global Europe Health Insurance Market Scope and Market Size

Based on type, the market is segmented into products and solution. The product segment is dominating the market as according to the systems of European Union employ, a third party has to pay or to ensure health expenses so, that money is transferred from the population/patient (first party) to the service provider (second party). This system is aimed at sharing the high medical costs between the sick and the healthy and to balance different levels of ability to pay the cost for medical care.

Based on services, the market is segmented into inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, medical assistance and others. Inpatient services are dominating the market as the costs are higher due to additional auxiliary costs associated with inpatient treatment such as accommodation and meals in addition to the service cost. For instance, in Germany, hospitals also provide inpatient medical rehabilitation that includes treatments and procedures that help people to regain independence and improve their fitness after undergoing an intensive treatment.

Based on level of coverage, the market is segmented into bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Insurance policies with bronze level of coverage are dominating the market as a result of highest number of policies purchased and coupled with the universal preference for plans with lower monthly premiums for a long period of time that is applicable in Europe as well.

Based on service providers, the market is segmented into public health insurance providers and private health insurance providers. Public health insurances are dominating the market as the government authorities in major health insurance markets including Germany and the UK. For instance, the German state healthcare scheme covers approximately 90% of the residents. Moreover, in certain conditions, spouses, civil partners and children of those covered under state healthcare are also eligible for family co-insurance.

Based on health insurance plans, the market is segmented into point of service (POS), exclusive provider organization (EPOS), indemnity health insurance, health savings account (HSA), qualified Small employer health reimbursement arrangements (QSEHRAS), preferred provider organization (PPO), health maintenance organization (HMO) and others. Point of service (POS) plans is dominating the market as they enable patients to receive care from primary care physician or receive care from non-network providers.

Based on demographics, the market is segmented into adults, minors and senior citizens with adults are dominating the market as the primary beneficiaries of health insurance. For instance, in Germany, both EU and non-EU nationals working in the country are subject to compulsory state health insurance which essentially comprises of adult population. Moreover, paid employees or vocational trainees and apprentices, who earn less than €60,750 per year, are covered by the public healthcare system.

Based on coverage type, the market is segmented into lifetime coverage and term coverage. Lifetime coverage dominates the market as a result of significant involvement of public healthcare authorities in the provision of universal coverage. For instance, as the Germany public healthcare payment system is heavily subsidized by the government in addition to a combination of employer and employee insurance contributions, so that those on pensions and unemployment can still access the benefits of healthcare.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into corporates, individuals and others. Corporates are dominating the market due to regulations in several countries, mandating employers to provide health insurance to all salaried employees. For instance, Germany’s state-run public healthcare system is funded by employers and employees through social security insurance contributions. This makes corporate the primary end users of health insurance.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales, financial institutions, e-commerce, hospitals, clinics and others. Direct sales are dominating the market as the preferred channel by corporates. As employers are the major providers of health insurance, direct sales are most profitable and convenient way of managing bulk insurance schemes.

Important Features that are under Offering and Europe Health Insurance Market Highlights of the Report:

A Comprehensive Evaluation of market.

This report provides pin-point analysis, current developments for changing market dynamics.

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments.

Competitive landscape of global Europe Health Insurance market.

Favourable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the Global Europe Health Insurance market.

Impact of COVID-19 as well as how the market is functioning post-COVID-19.

Strategies of Europe Health Insurance Market players and product offerings.

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

