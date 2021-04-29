Essential Oils Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Lebermuth, Inc., dōterra, FAROTTI SRL

The Essential Oils Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

Essential oils are generally used for the aromatherapy, which is a form of the medical alternative. It contains ethereal oil or volatile oil having aroma similar to the plants. Essential oils are obtained from different herbs which include eucalyptus, lemon, corn mint, peppermint, and orange. They are extracted from the roots, seeds, flowers, fruits, stems, leaves, and other parts of the plant. The essential oils have a wide range of applications in household cleaning, soap, perfumes, and cosmetics owing to their antibiotic and antiseptic properties.

Global essential oils market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

By Type (Singles, Blends),

Products (Lavender Oil, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Frankincense, Chamomile Oil, Lime Oil, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Patchouli Oil, Lavandin Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Citronella Oil, Balsam, Bergamot, Mandarine Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Clove Oil, Cedarwood Oil, Coriander Oil, Basil Oil, Cornmint Oil, Peppermint Oil, Spearmint Oil, Litsea Cubeba Oil, Others),

Application (Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages, Medical, Others), Extraction Method (Distillation, Cold Press Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail)

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Edens Garden releases natural bar soap collection made with 100% pure essential oils. This business expansion and product portfolio will enhance the company growth rate.

In October 2018, Edens Garden introduces essential oils candles made with nontoxic ingredients. This product launch will enhance the company growth rate.

