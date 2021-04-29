EMI shielding market gains underpinned by rising demand for next generation electronic circuits

Electromagnetic interference shielding or EMI shielding is commonly applied to prevent electromagnetic interference from affecting sensitive electronic devices, systems, and equipment that are used for critical applications. The causes of EMI can range from temporary disturbance and system failure to data losses and even loss of life.

EMI shields are mechanical devices including flexible metal screens, metal foams, and metal wires, which are generally put around the electronic devices to prevent interference. Other materials such as conductive polymers, conductive coatings & paints, and tapes & laminates are also used in various demanding applications of EMI shielding.

Global EMI shielding market is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 6 billion in 2019, and the growth is likely to be driven by rapid expansion of electronics market and rise in the deployment of electronic systems in numerous industries, especially in automotive sector.

Growing need for EMI shielding in these electronic systems to reduce the coupling of radio waves and magnetic waves as well as reduce the unwanted transfer of energy will continue to influence the market growth.

EMI Shielding Market – Notable Developments

Laird, Nolato, Schaffner, Kitagawa Industries, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, Tech-Etch, 3M Company, Integrated Polymer Solutions, Chomerics, RTP Company, ETS-Lindgren, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Leader Tech Inc., Shenzhen yongmao technology, CGC precision technology, Bi-Link, and Shenzhen Evenwin Precision Technology are among the key players operating in the EMI shielding market.

In April 2019, 3M Company announced a new addition to its lineup pf advanced adhesives for medical devices – 3M™ Extended Wear Medical Transfer Adhesive, 4075m. It is designed to laminate various substrates and features an extended wear pressure sensitive transfer adhesive.

In March 2019, PPG Industries announced its creation of an organization for automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) services to vigorously support the growth of vehicle manufacturers across the globe through an advanced and expanded portfolio of technologies, services, and related capabilities. The company has also completed its acquisition of Whitford Worldwide Company.

In February 2019, Laird Connectivity, a unit of EMI shielding market player Laird, announced the launch of its new wireless Internet of things (I-o-T) gateway that offers secure connectivity to Bluetooth and Cloud for gathering actionable IoT intelligence. The company was acquired taken over by a private equity group Advent International in March 2018 in a deal worth nearly £1bn.

EMI Shielding Market Dynamics

Robust development in telecommunication infrastructure across the globe and penetration of wireless mobile communications along with surging use of electric components in automobiles have led to an increase in the need for shielding electronic and digital equipment to prevent EMI. These factors are likely to work to the advantage of EMI shielding market.

Stringent government regulations for EMI to protect the users from any electromagnetic radiations will continue to favor the overall growth of EMI shielding market.

Numerous industries including automotive sector are directing their investments towards EMI shielding to protect sensitive equipment from failures, reduce financial losses, and to improve safety features. This, in turn, is expected the shape the global expansion of EMI shielding market.

EMI Shielding Market Gains Underpinned by Rising Demand for Next Generation Electronic Circuits

With increasing adoption for next generation electronic circuits, EMI shielding market is likely to witness a remunerative growth in the coming years.

Such circuits and related systems tend to create interference that may lead to increased rate of errors, data loss, or complete shutdown of electric circuits. These threats have resulted in the need for shielding, and eventually propelling the growth of EMI shielding market.

Asia Pacific Presents Lucrative Opportunities for EMI Shielding Market Players

Although North America accounts for a significant revenue share of EMI shielding market backed by existence of highly advanced telecom industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative region for EMI shielding market.

Growing prominence of the region as a hub for manufacturing electronic equipment and escalating demand for advanced electronic devices are the key factors driving Asia Pacific EMI shielding market. Increase in defense expenditure and expansion for its capabilities may further impact the adoption of EMI shielding solutions to protect weapons systems from interference by unwanted radio frequencies.

However, high cost associated with EMI shielding increases the overall cost of the device may restrict the growth of EMI shielding market in the future.

Further, use of rare earth metals in shielding increases the manufacturing costs of its materials which is likely to affect the market expansion.

EMI Shielding Market Segmentation

On the basis of material, the EMI shielding market can be segmented into:

EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

Conductive Polymers

Conductive Coatings & Paints

EMI Filters

Metal Shielding

On the basis of method, the EMI shielding market can be segmented into:

Radiation

Conduction

On the basis of end-use industry, the EMI shielding market can be segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecom & IT

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

