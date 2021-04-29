Electric Dryers Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2027

The Electric Dryers Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Samsung, Whirlpool Corporation, General Electric, Crosslee PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, Indesit Company, Koninklijke Philips, Electrolux AB, LG Electronics, HAAN, Conair, Arçelik, Gorenje, Haier Inc., Groupe SEB, Sears Holdings (Kenmore), Panasonic Corporation, and Smeg S.p.A., among other domestic and global players.

Electric dryers market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 14.9 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.50% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Electric dryers market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the declining exhaustible resources and escalating electricity rates.

The rising need for energy efficient electric dryers among consumers is projected to drive the market growth of the electric dryers market. Rising disposable income of the people, growing emphasis on improving heat pump dryers as they use less energy, escalating technological innovations, rise in the number of hotels and restaurants, rapid urbanization, reduction in the wastage of water, increasing customer preferences, reduction in usage of oil and gasoline, increased admittance to the internet and usage of smart phones supported the growth and consumption of innovative technologically enabled appliances are also expected to fuel the growth of the electric dryers market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, the evolving infrastructure in emerging and under-developed countries will further bring various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the electric dryers market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the high initial investment along with the threat from gas dryers will hamper the growth of the electric dryers market in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Type (Spin Dryers, Condenser Dryers, Heat Pump Dryers, Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers, Solar Clothes Dryer),

Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Company Owned Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others),

End User (Hotels, Residences, Food Processing And Food Service, Office Buildings, Hospitals, Malls, Railway Stations, Others)

Electric Dryers Market Country Level Analysis

Electric dryers market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, distribution channel and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electric dryers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the electric dryers market due to the introduction of different technological innovations such as super-efficient dryer initiative to support improvements in dryer energy effectiveness in the region.

