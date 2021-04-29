Ecuador decriminalizes abortion for all rape situations South America

The Ecuadorian Constitutional Court paved the way for the decriminalization of abortion in all cases of pregnancy for sexual abuse. The decision marks a breakthrough in a country that has one of the strictest voluntary abortion laws in Latin America.

The Ecuadorian penal code only provides for legal abortion in cases where the pregnancy is “a consequence of the rape of a woman with an intellectual disability”. Seven of the nine judges voted to make this rule unconstitutional as it was discriminatory treatment.

The resolution recalls that the South American country’s constitution recognizes the right of citizens to “make free, responsible and informed choices about their health and reproductive life”.

The judges responded to a demand for the unconstitutionality of the norm governing abortion, submitted by three organizations that defend reproductive rights.

The decision was made by members of these groups who were focused on entering the court headquarters in Quito. The National Coalition of Women welcomed a “historic” day but insisted that it would continue to fight for abortion legalization at all costs.

Activist Lolo Miño said via Twitter that the Constitutional Court ruling represents “a second chance” for “girls and women who are victims of rape in Ecuador”.

Anti-abortion activist Erwin Ronquillo criticized the decision that he did not have the support of the majority of the population. “In the face of a violation, a human drama is confronted, and once the fact is closed, harm is already done to a person. The Constitutional Court decides how it decided to give the most helpless victim a death penalty and the raped woman, ”said Ronquillo, quoted by the Ecuadorian newspaper El Nacional.

In 2019, the National Assembly failed to reform the Criminal Code, which included the decriminalization of abortion.

The flexibility of abortion reflects growing concerns about the large number of sexual violations against minors, many of which occur in the family context and are often normalized. Between 2008 and 2018, according to the Desafio Foundation, around 20,000 girls under the age of 14, the age of legal consent, became pregnant. In South America, only Venezuela has a higher number of teenage pregnancies.

In late 2020, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights sentenced the Ecuadorian state to indemnify the family of a 16-year-old girl who had been abused for a year by a teacher and who had committed suicide without ever convicting, El País recalls .

President-elect Guillermo Lasso, who, despite being a conservative and practicing Catholic, had to form a broad alliance with progressive sectors to win this month’s elections, said he intended to respect the constitutional court’s decision. “A Democrat’s true heart is seen in times like these, when he can respect authority even when he disagrees,” he said.

Women’s reproductive rights have made great strides in recent years in Latin America, where the Catholic Church and other conservative Pentecostal churches have tremendous social influence. In January, Argentina decriminalized abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy, making it the first major country in the region to do so. On the continent, besides Oaxaca and Mexico City, abortion is only legal in Cuba, Uruguay, Guyana and French Guiana.