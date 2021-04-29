E-Pharma (Online Pharma) Industry 2021-Covid-19 Impact on Market Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends| GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co.

Global e-Pharma Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.69 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Main Factors behind the Growth of the Market are:

Increasing aging population: One of the most important factors behind the growth of e-pharmacy is the availability of older population group that have been prescribed a large amount of medicines and drugs by their physicians and therefore require frequent filling of their medicines. This population group also more comfort in various service offerings, and therefore with the availability of e-pharma they can adopt easier ordering of medicines from the comfort of their homes without having to partake any extra efforts to fill their prescriptions

Rising prevalence for e-prescriptions: Along with the availability of e-pharma services, the availability of physicians shifting towards online models of service delivery has resulted in increasing volume of e-prescriptions being available to the different consumers. This model of service delivery results in higher remuneration for the physicians as they do not have to bear the overhead costs of maintaining a particular healthcare facility. The rising availability of e-prescriptions being prescribed to patients is therefore expected to improve the overall share of the market players providing e-pharma services

Global E-Pharma Market Segment Breakdown:

By Type (Pharmacy Benefit Manager, Legitimate Internet Pharmacy, Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy)

By Application (Hospitals, Personal Use, Government Research)

Competition Analysis:

Some of Key Competitors or Companies Included In the Study Are

GmbH, AbbVie Inc

Aurobindo Pharma

Pfizer Inc.

Walmart Inc

Walgreen Co.

Express Scripts Holding Company

To comprehend E-Pharma Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide E-Pharma market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global E-Pharma Market Report Focus:

