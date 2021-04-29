Door Mats Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments till 2029
Door Mats Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2019 to 2029
The market for door mats is growing due to consumers’ inclination to modify their homes and provide a comfortable atmosphere. Major vendors in the door mats market are competing on the basis of durability, price, design innovations and the overall quality of raw materials used. In addition, vendors are concentrating on endorsing online retail as the most preferred distribution channel.
The forward inclusion in the value chain, recycling of raw materials and development of new products have imposed positive impacts for the global door mats market. The demanding regulations and increasing safety concerns in areas such as workplaces, hospitals and other industries requires the placement of door mats. Several technological advancements in the matting industry has led to the development of special mats, such as anti-fatigue mats, which provides more opportunities to the door mats market.
Door Mats Market Dynamics
Requirements for fancy, trendy and comfortable door mats is chiefly increasing the demand and value for the global door mats market. In addition to this, door mats are easily available through online retailers and shopping websites, which can be accessible from any place. Along with the availability and simplicity, the increasing trends of e-commerce, smartphones and mobile internet is leading to boosting the growth of door mats as customers can now differentiate and purchase different types of door mats with just a touch of a button. Such factors are allowing the door mats market to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.
Door Mats Market Segmentation
The door mats market can be segmented on the basis of utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use and sales channel.
On the basis of utility, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
On the basis of product type, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Scraper
- Decorative
- Anti-Fatigue
- Drainage
- Others
On the basis of diagonal length, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- < 54 cm
- (54 – 72) cm
- (72 – 87) cm
- (87 – 108) cm
- (108 – 150) cm
- > 150 cm
On the basis of material, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Rubber
- Nylon
- Polypropylene
- Coir
- Cotton
- Microfiber
- Others
On the basis of end use, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Household
- Commercial
- Industrial
On the basis of sales channel, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
Door Mats Market Regional Overview
The North American region is expected to show high market attractiveness index and can be considered to be the most lucrative market. This region is expected to have a command over the door mats market in terms of revenue share and will grow at a comparatively high rate compared to other regions. Europe is expected to show similar growth rate for the door mats market during the forecast period, yet it will have a low market share by revenue when compared to North America. The major driving factor for the growth of door mats market is the growing disposable income and people opting for premium and fashionable door mats to uplift the overall look and appeal of households. The Asia Pacific region will show a lethargic growth rate as compared to North America and Europe throughout the forecast period for the door mats market.
