Demand for loading spout continues to witness an upswing, with a range of industry-specific and macroeconomic factors turning the tide in favor of loading spout manufacturers. Mitigation of negative impact of dust explosions has remained the main focus of several government organizations. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) have mandated use of loading spout in grain handling industries, which is likely to create sustained prospects of growth for loading spout manufacturers. The overall outlook on loading spout market is expected to remain positive and key stakeholders can expect a steady stream of opportunities throughout the period of assessment.

While dust control remains a critical need of the hour, development of technologically advanced loading spout continue to influence sales, reveals a new Fact.MR study. The research report foresees that the demand for loading spout worldwide is expected to grow at a steady 5.1% CAGR with respect to value throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028.

The steady growth pace of the market against the backdrop of its bullish adoption of loading spout across a wide range of industrial applications. Facilitating worker safety and equipment longevity, loading spout have gained considerable traction across a cohort of industries including but not limited to mining, food and beverages, shipping and construction. Adoption of loading spout in the food and beverage and mining industries has been dramatic and is expected to retain its status quo in the forthcoming years. Rising incidences of airborne respiratory hazards, particularly in the coal and mining industry have compelled use of grain handling equipment such as loading spout. Fact.MR envisages that, on the global front, the sales of loading spout in the food and beverage and mining applications is estimated to cross US$ 1 Bn by end of 2028.

The demand for loading spout with flow rate above 2000 m3/h is expected to increase at a stellar pace throughout the period of assessment. Use of loading spout with high flow rate has been witnessed in ship loading and stockpile loading. On the other hand, the report says that sales of loading spout with flow rate less than 200 m3/h and those variants with flow rates in the range of 300-500 m3/h are expected to swell at a significant pace. This indicates that loading spout variants with less flow rate are likely to lead the market with their use in loading tankers, railcars, wagons and trucks. Against this backdrop, a high demand for heavy duty loading spouts is likely is in the offing especially for ships, open barges and stockpiles.

Semi motorized loading spout continues to remain at the vanguard of dominance, as Fact.MR’s study reveals a dramatic increase in sales of these products. Closely following variants are the manual loading spouts that are relatively cheaper than the motorized and semi motorized counterparts. Semi motorized loading spout offers cost effectiveness, high operational efficiency and durability, that can offset the additional pricing as compared to a manual loading spout. Against this backdrop, loading spout global sales is expected to cross US$ 4,500 Mn by end of 2028 with demand expanding at a steady pace during the assessment period, the report reveals.

Manufacturers are using CAD (Computer Aided Design) and CAM (Computer Aided Manufacturing) to develop precise and highly efficient loading spouts. These advanced manufacturing technologies ensure high durability, speed and accuracy, strongly focused on providing cost efficient equipment. This innovative manufacturing approach is likely to advocate an increase in loading spout demand through 2028.

Sale of loading spout continues to remain concentrated in the developed countries of Europe and North America. European countries are expected to lead in terms of sales and demand of loading spouts on the back of stringent government regulations. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) such as China and India have also showcased remarkable inclination toward use of loading spout, says the report. China in particular is expected to lead the APEJ loading spout market owing to its massive cement industry growth. Use of loading spout in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries have also significantly contributed to the increasing demand for the equipment in these countries.

Albeit high capital costs associated with loading spout, the market presents an optimistic scenario in terms of demand and sales.