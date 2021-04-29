Cyprus talks end without an agreement, says António Guterres | Europe

Three days after the informal negotiations began in Geneva, the Turkish and Greek heads of state and government have failed to reach an agreement on the situation in Cyprus, which has been divided since 1974, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday. Both parties agreed to meet again to find common ground “in the near future” within “probably two or three months,” Guterres said.

“The truth is that after our efforts we still haven’t found enough common ground to resume formal negotiations,” António Guterres said at a press conference in Geneva. “As you can imagine, it was not an easy meeting,” he continued.

Even so, the United Nations Secretary-General assured that he would not “give up” as his goal was to “fight for the safety and well-being of the Cypriots, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who deserve to live together in peace and prosperity” .

My agenda is very simple. My agenda is solely to fight for the safety and well-being of the Cypriots, the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots who deserve to live together in peace and prosperity – @ antonioguterres at the end of the Cyprus talks https: // t .co / nslxEIclxV pic.twitter.com/lYwf18KKJr

The Mediterranean island was divided into two parts in 1974 after the Turkish invasion in response to an attempted coup by Greek nationalists with the aim of politically uniting the island with Greece. The discord, however, had already lagged and deepened when the joint administration of Greece and Turkey violently collapsed three years after the United Kingdom gained independence in 1960.

The Geneva talks were the first negotiating effort since 2017, and the unification of the territory as a two-zone association was until recently the only point on which both sides agreed.

However, Ersin Tatar, a Turkish Cypriot leader, suggested that the UN Security Council recognize the Republic of Northern Cyprus (RTNC), which is recognized only by Ankara. Tatar said there was no reason to have formal negotiations if the Republic of Northern Cyprus was not recognized: “We are negotiating a solution with two states,” he said, quoted by Reuters.

The Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades vehemently rejected the proposal: “There is no chance that Turkey or Turkish Cypriots will push this forward,” said Anastasiades. The internationally recognized President of Cyprus added that António Guterres had “made it clear that he could not complain about a change in the mandate of the negotiations, as the Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish side had asked the Security Council to do.